Previews: ARTS PASSPORT'S MAMA MIA! KARAOKE at The Studio@620

If Tampa Bay’s creative spirit has ever needed a passport, Avery Anderson is here to stamp it. As the founder of Arts Passport, Anderson has launched a project designed to elevate both seasoned culture seekers and newcomers into the region’s vibrant arts scene. Their approach is as much about connection as it is about performance—a philosophy that will come to life during the organization’s kickoff: a community-driven Mamma Mia! Karaoke Night.

Anderson’s vision for Arts Passport was sparked in the corridors of American Stage, where they once managed marketing and observed first-hand the challenges facing local arts organizations. The idea simmered: what if there were a way to connect artists and audiences beyond traditional boundaries, especially as arts journalism faded from the mainstream? After some time away, Anderson returned to Tampa Bay, determined not to let this idea languish on the shelf. “We’re going to get this off the ground and rock and roll with it,” they say.

The debut event, Mamma Mia! Karaoke Night, is more than a sing-along. It’s a radical invitation for the community to step inside the world of local art without pretense or intimidation. “We really chose Mamma Mia! Karaoke because, one, who doesn't love Mamma Mia! Karaoke's fun,” Anderson says. They see the familiar soundtrack as a friendly threshold, welcoming even those who have never set foot in a theater.

The mission is clear: accessibility, authenticity, and a genuine sense of belonging. Arts Passport subscribers will receive weekly newsletters, but for those who become members, a deeper well of experiences awaits—exclusive discounts, events, and even a book club that fuses reading with local performances. Anderson describes the perks: “That's when you start to get, like, exclusive discounts at places like American Stage, Free Fall Stageworks, the Dali Museum, exclusive content like season announcements before they've happened, that kind of stuff.”

Anderson’s passion is to foster a space where self-expression and community are inseparable. At every event, creative freedom reigns. “If we boil down our ethos, like, that really is kind of the core of it, right... I just want to create a space where artists in Tampa Bay can just unabashedly express themselves in whatever projects they emerge,” they explain. The Arts Passport is not just about celebrating art, but about making space for honest, challenging conversations that lead to growth.

Choosing to launch at the Studio@620 was no accident. Anderson highlights its role as an established local connector and a venue that instantly feels like an intimate gathering among friends, rather than a formal production. “I also love the studio because, like, we can throw down some carpets and it feels like a house party already, right? It's a small enough intimate space where you will feel just that chill vibe,” they say.

Events like the Mamma Mia! launch party are more than just celebrations—they are a means of sustaining arts journalism and creating spaces where strangers can, in a matter of hours, transform into a community. Anderson reflects on previous book events: “These folks that did not know each other two hours earlier walked away with a sense of connection to each other, and I think the Mamma Mia launch party hopefully will be that same thing, just on a larger scale.”

For Anderson, the ultimate goal is joy. In a moment when the arts face political and economic pressures, they hope the event allows people to find happiness, forge connections, and momentarily set aside the world’s troubles. “I hope people just feel a sense of joy. You know, I think there is so much going on in the world right now that is actively working to take joy away from us, and so I hope this is an evening where you can come and for two and a half hours, have some fun, disconnect, engage, meet new people, and walk away with a smile on your face.”

In Anderson’s hands, the Arts Passport is more than a ticket—it’s a movement that invites everyone in Tampa Bay to step up to the mic, glitter boots and all, and sing their hearts out together.

The Mamma Mia! Karaoke Night will take place at The Studio@620 on Friday, July 25 at 7 PM, and tickets are available for $25 at tbartspassport.com/mamma-mia-karaoke-night