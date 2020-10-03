Nominees Announced For the 2020 Theatre Tampa Bay Awards
25 plays and 5 musicals were eligible for nomination before the remainder of the 2019-2020 season was cancelled in March.
The nominees have been announced for the 2020 Theatre Tampa Bay Awards!
Check out the full list of nominees below!
Outstanding Choreography/Fight Direction
Chris Crawford "The Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre
Dan Granke "Vietgone," American Stage
Daryl Gray "The Merry Widow," St. Pete Opera
Giles Davies "The Thanksgiving Play," Jobsite Theater
Katrina Stevenson "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Jobsite Theater
Vanessa Russo / Dan Granke "Rigoletto," St. Pete Opera
Outstanding Costume Design (under $500k)
Heather Kreuger "Ordinary Days," Stageworks Theatre
Katrina Stevenson "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Jobsite Theater
Katrina Stevenson "Meteor Shower," Jobsite Theater
Katrina Stevenson "The Thanksgiving Play," Jobsite Theater
Nadalia HM "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design (over $500k)
Eric Davis "The Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre
Glenn Breed "The Merry Widow," St. Pete Opera
Glenn Breed "Rigoletto," St. Pete Opera
Jill Castle "Skeleton Crew," American Stage
Josh Blake "Turn of the Screw," freefall Theatre
Outstanding Director Of A Musical
Adam Cioffari "The Merry Widow," St. Pete Opera
Fran Powers "Working," Powerstories
Karl W. Hesser "Rigoletto," St. Pete Opera
Karla Hartley "Ordinary Days," Stageworks Theatre
Outstanding Director Of A Play
Chris Crawford "The Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre
Kristin Clippard "Silent Sky," American Stage
L. Peter Callender "Skeleton Crew," American Stage
Paul J. Potenza "Meteor Shower," Jobsite Theater
Scott Cooper "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre
Timothy Saunders "Turn of the Screw," freeFall Theatre
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble - Play
"The Lion in Winter" freeFall Theatre
"Meteor Shower" Jobsite Theater
"Morningside" Stageworks Theatre
"Skeleton Crew" American Stage
"Turn of the Screw" freeFall Theatre
"Vietgone" American Stage
Outstanding Performance - Musical
Alison Burns-Jackson (Deb) "Ordinary Days, Stageworks Theatre
Christopher Holmes (Rigoletto) "Rigoletto," St. Pete Opera
Holly Flack (Gilda) "Rigoletto," St. Pete Opera
Jesse Donner (Count Danilovitch) "The Merry Widow," St. Pete Opera
Kelli Butler (Hanna Glawari) "The Merry Widow," St. Pete Opera
Matthew McGee (Njegus) "The Merry Widow," St. Pete Opera
Outstanding Performance By A Featured Actor In A Play
Alan Mohney Jr. (Tom) "Dinner with Friends, Tampa Rep
Benjamin T. Ismail (Peter) "Silent Sky, American Stage
Eric Brandon Davis (Richard Lionheart) "Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre
Robert Spence Gabriel (John Plantagenet) "Lion in Winter," "freeFall Theatre
Vi Tran (Bobby, Playwright, Captain Chambers, Giai, Redneck Biker, Hippie Dude) "Vietgone," American Stage
Outstanding Performance By A Featured Actress In A Play
Jodi Kimura (Huong/ Asian Girl/ American Girl/ Thu/Translator/ Flower Girl) "Vietgone," American Stage
Karel K. Wright (Williamina Fleming) "Silent Sky," American Stage
Kari Goetz (Sophie) "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre
Karla Hartley (Roxanne) "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre
Sarah Nordin (Maddalena) "Rigoletto," St. Pete Opera
Vickie Daignault (Annie Cannon) "Silent Sky," American Stage
Outstanding Performance By A Lead Actor In A Play
Eric Davis (The Man) "Turn of the Screw," freeFall Theatre
Enoch Armando King (Reggie) "Skeleton Crew," American Stage
Giles Davies (Bottom) "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Jobsite Theater
Jordan Foote (Norm) "Meteor Shower," Jobsite Theater
Rasell Holt (Dez) "Skeleton Crew," American Stage
Outstanding Performance By A Lead Actress In A Play
Dee Selmore (Faye) "Skeleton Crew," American Stage
Emilee Dupre (The Woman) "Turn of the Screw," freeFall Theatre
Kendra Rose Lyons (Vanda) "Venus in Fur," TheatreOne
Melody Craven (Louise) "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre
Sami Ma (Tong) "Vietgone," American Stage
Stephanie Dunnam (Eleanor of Aquitaine) "Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design (under $500k)
Brian Smallheer "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Jobsite Theater
Celeste Silsby Mannerud "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre
Jo Averill-Snell "Meteor Shower," Jobsite Theater
Karla Hartley "Ordinary Days," Stageworks Theatre
Megan Byrne "Wait Until Dark," Stageworks Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design (over $500k)
Christopher Baldwin "Vietgone," American Stage
Dalton Hamilton "Turn of the Screw," freefall Theatre
Joseph Oshry "Skeleton Crew," American Stage
Lynne Chase "Silent Sky," American Stage
Shawn Irish "Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre
Outstanding Music Direction
Joseph Scarbrough "Working," Powerstories
Mark Sforzini "Rigoletto," St. Pete Opera
Mark Sforzini "The Merry Widow," St. Pete Opera
Steven McColley "Ordinary Days," Stageworks Theatre
Outstanding Production Of A Musical
"The Merry Widow" St. Pete Opera
"Ordinary Days" Stageworks Theatre
"Rigoletto" St. Pete Opera
"Working" Powerstories
Outstanding Production Of A Play
"Lion in Winter" freeFall Theatre
"Meteor Shower" Jobsite Theater
"Morningside" Stageworks Theatre
"Silent Sky" American Stage
"Skeleton Crew" American Stage
"Turn of the Screw" freeFall Theatre
Outstanding Set Design (under $500k)
Brian Smallheer "Meteor Shower," Jobsite Theater
Brian Smallheer "The Thanksgiving Play," Jobsite Theater
Frank Chavez "Wait Until Dark," Stageworks Theatre
Jeannine Borzello "A Shayna Maidel," Innovocative Theatre
Scott Cooper "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre
Outstanding Set Design (over $500k)
Jerid Fox "Vietgone," American Stage
Steven K. Mitchell "Skeleton Crew," American Stage
Steven K. Mitchell "Silent Sky," American Stage
Tom Hansen "The Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre
Tom Hansen "Turn of the Screw," freeFall Theatre
Outstanding Sound Design (under $500k)
Jeremy Douglass "Meteor Shower," Jobsite Theater
Jeremy Douglass "The Thanksgiving Play," Jobsite Theater
Jeremy Douglass "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Jobsite Theater
Karla Hartley "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre
Karla Hartley "Ordinary Days," Stageworks Theatre
Outstanding Sound Design (over $500k)
Benjamin T. Ismail "Vietgone," American Stage
Eric Davis/ Michael Raabe "The Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre
Jeremy Douglass "Silent Sky," American Stage
Josh Blake "Turn of the Screw," freeFall Theatre
Rachel Harrison "Skeleton Crew," American Stage