Nominees Announced For the 2020 Theatre Tampa Bay Awards

The nominees have been announced for the 2020 Theatre Tampa Bay Awards!

25 plays and 5 musicals were eligible for nomination before the remainder of the 2019-2020 season was cancelled in March.

Check out the full list of nominees below!

Outstanding Choreography/Fight Direction

Chris Crawford "The Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre

Dan Granke "Vietgone," American Stage

Daryl Gray "The Merry Widow," St. Pete Opera

Giles Davies "The Thanksgiving Play," Jobsite Theater

Katrina Stevenson "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Jobsite Theater

Vanessa Russo / Dan Granke "Rigoletto," St. Pete Opera

Outstanding Costume Design (under $500k)

Heather Kreuger "Ordinary Days," Stageworks Theatre

Katrina Stevenson "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Jobsite Theater

Katrina Stevenson "Meteor Shower," Jobsite Theater

Katrina Stevenson "The Thanksgiving Play," Jobsite Theater

Nadalia HM "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design (over $500k)

Eric Davis "The Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre

Glenn Breed "The Merry Widow," St. Pete Opera

Glenn Breed "Rigoletto," St. Pete Opera

Jill Castle "Skeleton Crew," American Stage

Josh Blake "Turn of the Screw," freefall Theatre

Outstanding Director Of A Musical

Adam Cioffari "The Merry Widow," St. Pete Opera

Fran Powers "Working," Powerstories

Karl W. Hesser "Rigoletto," St. Pete Opera

Karla Hartley "Ordinary Days," Stageworks Theatre

Outstanding Director Of A Play

Chris Crawford "The Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre

Kristin Clippard "Silent Sky," American Stage

L. Peter Callender "Skeleton Crew," American Stage

Paul J. Potenza "Meteor Shower," Jobsite Theater

Scott Cooper "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre

Timothy Saunders "Turn of the Screw," freeFall Theatre

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble - Play

"The Lion in Winter" freeFall Theatre

"Meteor Shower" Jobsite Theater

"Morningside" Stageworks Theatre

"Skeleton Crew" American Stage

"Turn of the Screw" freeFall Theatre

"Vietgone" American Stage

Outstanding Performance - Musical

Alison Burns-Jackson (Deb) "Ordinary Days, Stageworks Theatre

Christopher Holmes (Rigoletto) "Rigoletto," St. Pete Opera

Holly Flack (Gilda) "Rigoletto," St. Pete Opera

Jesse Donner (Count Danilovitch) "The Merry Widow," St. Pete Opera

Kelli Butler (Hanna Glawari) "The Merry Widow," St. Pete Opera

Matthew McGee (Njegus) "The Merry Widow," St. Pete Opera

Outstanding Performance By A Featured Actor In A Play

Alan Mohney Jr. (Tom) "Dinner with Friends, Tampa Rep

Benjamin T. Ismail (Peter) "Silent Sky, American Stage

Eric Brandon Davis (Richard Lionheart) "Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre

Robert Spence Gabriel (John Plantagenet) "Lion in Winter," "freeFall Theatre

Vi Tran (Bobby, Playwright, Captain Chambers, Giai, Redneck Biker, Hippie Dude) "Vietgone," American Stage

Outstanding Performance By A Featured Actress In A Play

Jodi Kimura (Huong/ Asian Girl/ American Girl/ Thu/Translator/ Flower Girl) "Vietgone," American Stage

Karel K. Wright (Williamina Fleming) "Silent Sky," American Stage

Kari Goetz (Sophie) "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre

Karla Hartley (Roxanne) "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre

Sarah Nordin (Maddalena) "Rigoletto," St. Pete Opera

Vickie Daignault (Annie Cannon) "Silent Sky," American Stage

Outstanding Performance By A Lead Actor In A Play

Eric Davis (The Man) "Turn of the Screw," freeFall Theatre

Enoch Armando King (Reggie) "Skeleton Crew," American Stage

Giles Davies (Bottom) "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Jobsite Theater

Jordan Foote (Norm) "Meteor Shower," Jobsite Theater

Rasell Holt (Dez) "Skeleton Crew," American Stage

Outstanding Performance By A Lead Actress In A Play

Dee Selmore (Faye) "Skeleton Crew," American Stage

Emilee Dupre (The Woman) "Turn of the Screw," freeFall Theatre

Kendra Rose Lyons (Vanda) "Venus in Fur," TheatreOne

Melody Craven (Louise) "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre

Sami Ma (Tong) "Vietgone," American Stage

Stephanie Dunnam (Eleanor of Aquitaine) "Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design (under $500k)

Brian Smallheer "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Jobsite Theater

Celeste Silsby Mannerud "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre

Jo Averill-Snell "Meteor Shower," Jobsite Theater

Karla Hartley "Ordinary Days," Stageworks Theatre

Megan Byrne "Wait Until Dark," Stageworks Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design (over $500k)

Christopher Baldwin "Vietgone," American Stage

Dalton Hamilton "Turn of the Screw," freefall Theatre

Joseph Oshry "Skeleton Crew," American Stage

Lynne Chase "Silent Sky," American Stage

Shawn Irish "Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre

Outstanding Music Direction

Joseph Scarbrough "Working," Powerstories

Mark Sforzini "Rigoletto," St. Pete Opera

Mark Sforzini "The Merry Widow," St. Pete Opera

Steven McColley "Ordinary Days," Stageworks Theatre

Outstanding Production Of A Musical

"The Merry Widow" St. Pete Opera

"Ordinary Days" Stageworks Theatre

"Rigoletto" St. Pete Opera

"Working" Powerstories

Outstanding Production Of A Play

"Lion in Winter" freeFall Theatre

"Meteor Shower" Jobsite Theater

"Morningside" Stageworks Theatre

"Silent Sky" American Stage

"Skeleton Crew" American Stage

"Turn of the Screw" freeFall Theatre

Outstanding Set Design (under $500k)

Brian Smallheer "Meteor Shower," Jobsite Theater

Brian Smallheer "The Thanksgiving Play," Jobsite Theater

Frank Chavez "Wait Until Dark," Stageworks Theatre

Jeannine Borzello "A Shayna Maidel," Innovocative Theatre

Scott Cooper "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre

Outstanding Set Design (over $500k)

Jerid Fox "Vietgone," American Stage

Steven K. Mitchell "Skeleton Crew," American Stage

Steven K. Mitchell "Silent Sky," American Stage

Tom Hansen "The Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre

Tom Hansen "Turn of the Screw," freeFall Theatre

Outstanding Sound Design (under $500k)

Jeremy Douglass "Meteor Shower," Jobsite Theater

Jeremy Douglass "The Thanksgiving Play," Jobsite Theater

Jeremy Douglass "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Jobsite Theater

Karla Hartley "Morningside," Stageworks Theatre

Karla Hartley "Ordinary Days," Stageworks Theatre

Outstanding Sound Design (over $500k)

Benjamin T. Ismail "Vietgone," American Stage

Eric Davis/ Michael Raabe "The Lion in Winter," freeFall Theatre

Jeremy Douglass "Silent Sky," American Stage

Josh Blake "Turn of the Screw," freeFall Theatre

Rachel Harrison "Skeleton Crew," American Stage

