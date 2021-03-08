LEONARD BERNSTEIN'S NEW YORK Plays FreeFall's Drive-in Space

freefall's drive-in concert series continues with Leonard Bernstein's New York playing April 2 through May 9, 2021. This salute to one of America's most beloved composers is the perfect show for the whole family to enjoy.

This joyous concert revue explores the music of Leonard Bernstein and the city that inspired so much of his life and work. From Bernstein's famous friendships with Comden and Green, Sondheim, Robbins and Copland to his ascendance as one of the great American composers, this is an evening packed with beloved hits from shows like West Side Story, On the Town, and Wonderful Town.

Leonard Bernstein's New York is conceived and arranged by Rob Fisher with a book by Rob Fisher, Sammy Buck and Garth Edwin Sunderland. freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis directs the show with Michael Raabe musically directing and conducting the live band and singers. Emanuel Carrero returns to freeFall after having appeared in Pippin, The Pirates of Penzance, The Mikado and Spring Awakening. His co-star Julia Rifino makes her freeFall debut and is perhaps best known in Tampa Bay for her portrayal of Sophie in American Stage in the Park's smash hit Mamma Mia. Both Carrero and Rifino are graduates of the University of Tampa.

Stellar voices, live band, and some of the greatest melodies written for the New York stage make this a rousing celebration of the Broadway we miss so much in its current absence.

This production is staged on an outdoor stage with audiences experiencing the performance drive-in style from their vehicles. Combining live musical performance, audio storytelling, and multimedia elements, the audio for this performance will be broadcast to your vehicle via its FM radio. Please note that admission is by vehicle (up to 4 occupants) and general admission within two sections. To ensure the best possible experience for all patrons, vehicles will be parked in the best available spot in the chosen section, based on the size of vehicle.

freeFall Theatre is committed to the safety of our patrons and artists. We have undertaken heightened cleaning procedures and policies to prevent the spread of COVID. We ask all patrons to comply with posted policies, including the wearing of an effective face covering if you choose to leave your vehicle for any reason.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Tickets for our Drive-in series can be purchased right now at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. In-person box office services are temporarily unavailable. Tickets range from $75 - $99 per car (up to 4 occupants). We also have a new SOLO ticket program for patrons wanting to attend the show on their own. The day prior to each show, solo attendees can purchase remaining tickets for only $35. Some restrictions and ticketing fees apply.