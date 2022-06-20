Interview: Josh Devine And Janiyah McAllister Head to the 2022 JIMMY AWARDS at Minskoff Theatre on Broadway

Straz' Broadway Star of the Future Awards

Class of 2022 high school graduate 17-year-old Josh Devine from Manatee School for the Arts in Palmetto and 16-year-old Janiyah McAllister, a junior at Harrison School of the Arts in Lakeland, will represent the Straz Center at the 2022 Jimmys in New York.

Nationwide, 46 performing arts centers selected one boy and one girl to showcase their district. The chosen pair represent their center at the Jimmy Awards, where 92 talented youth performers from across the country compete for several recognitions, including a $10,000 college scholarship.

The Jimmys recognizes outstanding vocal, dance, and acting performances and offers the opportunity for Josh, Janiyah, and the other nominees to work with professional directors, coaches, and producers and meet with agents and casting directors.

Little did Josh and Janiyah know that by the end of their May 22 Broadway Star of the Future Awards Showcase performance, they would be celebrating their upcoming birthdays together at Julliard, culminating with a Broadway performance at the Minskoff Theatre in New York on June 27.

Josh was selected for his portrayal of Dr. Jekyl/Mr. Hyde in Jekyll and Hyde, singing "This Is the Moment," and Janiyah, for her performance as Esmerelda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, singing "God Help the Outcasts."

Both Josh and Janiyah were extraordinarily grateful and recognized that they wouldn't be where they are without the unwavering support of their family, friends, voice teachers, musical theatre departments, schools, and the Straz Center.

A future musical theatre major at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music with dreams of Broadway, Josh said winning only now feels real, and he was excited to meet the other nominees.

"I was shocked. I've been working for this forever. I am so grateful that I get to go to the Jimmy Awards. It didn't feel real until a couple of days ago when we had a meeting with the people from the Jimmy Awards. Everyone was on the call, and it hit me, I'm going to New York in a few days. I'm looking forward to meeting all the amazingly talented people there, performing on a Broadway stage, and getting to work with all the people in charge of it. They're big names, and it's so crazy that I will be working with these people."

Soon to be starting her senior year, Janiyah is looking forward to many firsts, including her first time on an airplane, first time in New York, and first time visiting her obsession/dream college, Julliard. She plans to take a photo in front of the Julliard sign. Her long-term goal is to perform in a national tour or traveling performance company.

"I was so shocked when I heard my name called. It was surreal that I would be the one who'd be chosen to be doing this experience. I don't have much musical experience compared to my peers at Harrison. It was crazy thinking that someone like me, who's new to musical theatre, could be worthy enough to get an opportunity like this," she said. "I'm looking forward to taking in every experience, advice, and wisdom I can from my peers and coaches - I'll absorb one hundred percent and take with me and hold with me as I go through my career."

Watch the 2022 Jimmy Awards on Monday, June 27 at 7:30 pm, streaming live on Facebook and YouTube from Broadway's Minskoff Theatre.