Carbonell Awards Seeks College-bound Applicants For 2022 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships

Jeff Kiltie, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, today announced that the nonprofit organization is now accepting applications from college-bound high school students for the 2022 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships. Since 1978, the Carbonell Awards has given out more than $110,000 in scholarships to winning applicants.

The selection of scholarship recipients is based on talent, experience and demonstrated commitment to theater and/or journalism, with one winner from each of the three area counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach) receiving a $2,000 scholarship.

The selection process is chaired by Carbonell Vice President Javier Siut, a member of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs.

Applications and guidelines for the 2022 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships are available online at www.carbonell.org.

Eligibility Requirements:

· Applicant must be a graduating high school senior with a minimum 2.5 GPA.

· Applicant must be a resident of Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach County.

· Applicant must be nominated by a mentor from school or theatre (no parents and no self-nominations).

· If selected, the applicant must be accepted into College to pursue a degree in theatre or journalism.

Timeline:

· Completed application must be submitted no later than February 7, 2022.

· The interview/audition for scholarship finalists will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

· The three winning scholarship winners will be honored at the annual Carbonell Awards Celebration in late Fall 2022.