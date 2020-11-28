BWW Previews: Enjoy a Free Talent Competition Saturday Night Online at Powerstories Theatre

Coming to a laptop, cell phone, or computer near you is Powerstories Theatre' Shine Bright Talent Showcase Competition FUNdraiser. Anyone can register for a free virtual seat from anywhere in the world and pop on to Zoom at 7 PM on Saturday, November 28 and enjoy performances by local and national contestants. This competition featuring 14 singers, musicians, spoken word artists, storytellers, and family-friendly comedians will be solely judged by you, the audience.

The special event is part of Powerstories Theatre's Shining Bright Again GoFundMe campaign to pivot in March 2021 and reopen the doors that have been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. They will open as a hybrid live theatre and film venue with the debut of the Voices of Truth Theatre Festival.

Join Kathy McGuire, Robin Savage, Tom Bronson, Rain Christy, Lena Morriseau, Clark Brooks, Jason Abreu, Walt Belcher, Chicago Saddletramps, Vickie Plummer, Tammy Lukas, Ian Zandi, Samantha Bollinger, and Anessa Tresner as they vie for your votes.

To vote, donate $5 (GoFundMe minimum) for 5 votes for your favorite contestant, or spread your votes across your Top 3 performers. Everyone who votes will be automatically entered into a random drawing for tickets to the festival.

The winner will be revealed on Sunday at 5pm on Powerstories Facebook page via Facebook Live. After all votes are tallied, the performer with the most votes on Sunday will be crowned the inaugural Shine Bright Talent competition winner, awarded a certificate and tickets to the 2021 Voices of Truth Theatre Festival. Additionally, an audience member selected from a random drawing for tickets to the festival will also be announced.

"Artists and theatres are really struggling like many, many others during this strange 2020 year. At Powerstories Theatre we are working to keep everyone's spirits lifted by providing opportunities for artists to sing, storytellers to entertain and comedians to make us laugh. We are excited to be offering a free night of entertainment with our Shine Bright Talent Competition FUNdraiser. This one-night event will be sure to keep you feeling inspired and enthusiastic about the resiliency of artists and theatres," said Fran Powers, Powerstories founder. "We are so grateful for our artists who have agreed to perform for you! While they are performing you can vote for your favorite and each vote will go to The Shining Bright Again at Powerstories Go Fund Me Campaign."

All dollars raised will help Powerstories get back on track to do what they love and what they do best: giving performers a brightly-lit stage to tell true stories to open minds and hearts.

Shine Bright Talent Competition FUNdraiser is a family-friendly, free online event 7pm on Saturday, November 28 on Zoom. Register for your free virtual seat at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0tfuqrrDgiH9RXEqcGio_Y6h034WRnFJgi

Meet the contestants at https://powerstories.com/virtual-playbill-for-shine-bright-talent-competition-fundraiser/

Voting opens at 7 PM Saturday night. Vote at https://rb.gy/ianla9.

