BWW Previews: DAMES AT SEA TAPS ON TO THE STAGE TO OPEN 2021/2022 at FreeFall Theatre

Opening its 2021/2022 season on October 22, freeFall taps its way into the hearts of patrons with a fun satire of old-timey musicals, Dames at Sea.

Directed by Eric Davis, musically directed by Michael Raabe, and choreographed by Kristie Kerwin, this is freeFalls return to traditional programming in their theatre. Dames at Sea has its tongue firmly planted in its cheek, lovingly lampooning some of theatre's most classic musical theatre.

Dames at Sea is about Ruby, who dreams of making it on Broadway, and Dick, whose goal is to be a big-time songwriter, and their chance encounter.

"We wanted to open our season with a musical - a sorbet course, something very light, fluffy, and fun," explained Matthew McGee, marketing director. "It's everything we were looking for - a great score, humor, a heart, and only six performers, which we thought it would be a manageable number of performers, a nice, relaxing classic way to open. Eric said, 'this was delightfully nostalgic and a good time at the theatre.' It's also an opportunity to see some great tap dancing on stage. This is a celebration of that pop culture time period of those musicals. "

Ephie Aardema plays Joan in Dames at Sea. Ephie's impressive resume includes Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County and most recently on the National Tour of Waitress.

"Each of the characters in Dames at Sea is based on these archetypes from old movie musicals," she said. "Joan is based on the jaded chorus girl, a buddy to the starlet, the gal pal, and the best friend. All of the things in the show are either a celebration or satire of old movie musicals, or old Broadway shows with tap dancing in them."

Matthew described the set as a little cartoonish, but in a great way.

"We have a parthenium arch that's very 1930s art deco, and then we have what looks like the deck of a battleship, that's cut out and charming. It's got that nostalgic, vintage look to it, which I think is great, and it looks spectacular under the lights."

Ephie said that she was enjoying the comparison of Depression-era musicals and what theatres were going through right now, fighting to remain open.

"Historically, there were many things that happened with the Depression and theatre, trying to save the theatre, and people trying to manifest some optimism in the face of hardship. I think that obviously, we're going through a lot of that now with the pandemic."

The small cast is made of fantastic tap dancers. It features Kyra Smith (Ruby), Alex Jorth (Dick), Tyler Fish (Captain/Hennesy), Erick Ariel Sureda (Lucky), and Kristina Huegel (Mona Kent). The production is designed by Tom Hansen, costumes by Costume World Theatrical, sound design by Steve Kraack.

Matthew said, "It's a great time for the audience to come together and laugh. It is a satire, so there is a little wink-wink to it. Ultimately, the show is an opportunity for the audience - who've been inundated with all sorts of bad news and more information than they need - to come into the theatre and forget their troubles, have a good time, and escape a while, which is what we want them to do this season."

Ephie explained that she was having a blast playfully poking fun at her favorite tap-dancing musicals while still celebrating them. She especially enjoyed the paraphrased line borrowed from 42nd Street, "Ruby, you're going out on that poop deck a chorus girl, but you're coming back a star."

When asked what they wanted the audience to remember most about the production, the two voices in agreement overlapped,

"The dancing... definitely the tap dancing."

How To Get Tickets

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. freeFall Theatre is a fully vaccinated company following strict health guidelines as outlined by CDC and in agreement with Actor's Equity Association. Temperature checks at the door and masks and required. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. Ticket prices range from $45 - $55 with no ticketing fees. There are a limited number of $25 tickets available for preview performances only on October 22 at 7 pm and October 23 at 2 pm. All matinees at freeFall are at 2 pm, and all evening performances are at 7 pm.