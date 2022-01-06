BWW Previews: BALLET'S ANNUAL STARS OF TODAY MEET THE STARS OF TOMORROW GALA at Straz Center

On January 8, the Straz Center will host the annual Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow Gala with performances by international ballet stars and emerging young dancers. Thursday through Sunday is the Youth America Grand Prix Ballet Semi-Finals competition for scholarships and recognition at Straz Center.

Performers selected from over 200 competing dancers will have the opportunity to share a dressing room with their ballet heroes and perform on the same stage for the Gala on Saturday night. Thirty-seven award-winning dancers from the Straz Center's Next Generation Ballet (NGB) and winners from YAGP will be part of this prestigious event.

Philip Neal, Artistic Director Next Generation Ballet and YAGP Gala collaborator, said, "It features International dance stars dancing alongside winners of this year's or previous years' competitions. You can see the progression of super young talent and what they might develop into. You'll see a handful of children performing along with the principal stars."

The YAGP love having their competition at the Straz Center because they use the studios, classrooms, and theatres. Some of the competitors are as young as ten years old.

"This is the only time they do the competition and the Gala at the same time because the facilities at Straz are so fantastic. This culminates in the finals - like the Olympics of ballet - here in April with an even larger gala with international stars."

Philip called the Gala a smorgasbord of dancing.

"You'll see something very traditional followed by a choreographed contemporary piece," he said. "I'm really excited about Irene Rodriquez, a huge Flamenco star with a remarkable school in Cuba, and she chose Tampa as her new home. I commissioned her to choreograph a Flamenco piece for Next Generation Ballet. It will be in the Gala with nine ladies and five men. Immediately following, Irene is going to do a Flamenco set. It shows a broad spectrum of what dance can be and not solely classical ballet."

Among the many superstars of professional dance are choreographer Lauren Lovette who retired from New York City Ballet and is dancing her own choreography, and Daniil Simkin, a former principal of American Ballet who recently joined Staats Ballet Berlin.

"The kids know who these people are and are a little star-struck, just seeing them, much less dancing on stage with them. They'll be backstage sharing dressing rooms, and it is a very unique event that they get to share such close proximity with them. They literally get to walk on stage to perform after their idol danced on stage," he said. "We're bringing the dance world to Tampa for people who wouldn't normally have exposure to such international talent. I think it's exciting for Tampa to be exposed to such world-class talent. My goal is to build a huge dance following within the city of Tampa. I think Tampa is a growing city and want the appreciation of the arts to be part of that movement."

Tickets for Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow are $35-$60, with a limited number of VIP tickets available for $125. Tickets may be purchased by calling 813.229.7827, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office, or online at www.strazcenter.org. Masks are required.