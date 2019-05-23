BWW Previews: AMERICAN CLASSIC MAN OF LA MANCHA DEBUTS at Mad Theatre Of Tampa



mad Theatre of Tampa will present the classic American musical, Mitch Leigh's five-time Tony Award winner Man of La Mancha, at Shimberg Playhouse on June 6-22.

Complimented by live musicians and starring Louis F. Fiol, Kaitlyn Rosen, Jessica Rose Vitalo, Marcus Blake, Richard Brown, Thomas Brown, Lindsay MacConnell, Diego Rosado, Adriane Falcon, and Jessica Moraton, the beloved musical, Man of La Mancha has told the tale of friendship, loyalty, courage chivalry, and bringing justice to the world for decades.

"There are 10 actors in the show that play over 30 roles combined. They introduce us to thieves, gypsies, murderers, prostitutes, quarreling families, devoted friends, knights, and prisoners," said director Melissa Doell. "My vision is to stay true to the original story of Don Quixote, his squire, Sancho, and his lady, Dulcinea but with a bit of a mad Theatre twist. I want the audience to feel included as we bring them on this quest for virtue."

When asked if she had a favorite line from the musical, Melissa responded with the most familiar iconic song "The Impossible Dream."

"This will sound cliche, but I am going to have to go with the line This is my quest. To follow that star. No matter how hopeless, no matter how far has to be my favorite," she said. "What I love most about this show is its use of imagination, the quest for virtue, how to see the beauty in even the most undesirable and to never give up no matter what.



"Come one, come all. This is a traditional musical theatre piece with a spin. There are some suggested adult themes. It is sure to be a great time! I want the audience to be talking about how much fun they had becoming part of the story. They are sure to have several songs stuck in their heads sung by these amazing performers. I wouldn't be surprised if they went home and started looking up what production each actor will be involved with next as well as the next mad Theatre of Tampa production!"

Man of LaMancha runs June 6-22 at mad Theatre, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm; Sundays at 2:00 pm. 1010 N W.C. MacInnes Place, Shimberg Playhouse, Tampa. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/Rentals/mad/mad-Theatre-presents-Man-of-LaMancha.





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories