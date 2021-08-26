American Stage Announces Paul Edward Wilt As New Associate Artistic Producer

American Stage Theatre Company announced today Paul Edward Wilt has joined the organization in the newly created position of Associate Artistic Producer. Wilt will work closely with Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj, Producing Artistic Director and Resident Playwright to ensure the highest quality productions, creation of bold new works and support the professional reputation of this regional theatre through programming and community relationships.

"Paul Edward Wilt brings with them a passion for music, art, storytelling, and activism," said Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj , Producing Artistic Director and resident playwright. "They also have years of experience working in the New York and Regional Theater community. They deeply believe in using art as a catalyst for change and their core values are aligned with the mission of American Stage and what we stand for."

Wilt has a background in classical voice and musical theatre. They intend to use their skills to help tell new and engaging stories about the world we live in. Before coming to American Stage they worked with organizations like Milwaukee Repertory Theater , NASA, The Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company, Yale University, The Kennedy Center, and OPUS Testing Music Festival.

"In addition to Paul's many talents on and off the stage, they are a visionary arts administrator, extremely hard worker, and they are committed to celebrating and protecting the rights, cultures, and diverse stories of our global community," said Ramoon Maharaj. "Paul is a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community and the NAACP. They are not afraid to stand up for what is right."