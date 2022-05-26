American Stage Announces LA GRINGA as The Theatre's Final Show of Their 2022 - 2023 Season

The final show for American Stage's 45th season is Carmen Rivera's comedy La Gringa, the longest-running Off-Broadway Spanish Language production. La Gringa recently passed a milestone of 26 years in production at Repertorio Español in New York.

"I'm thrilled that we will close out American Stage's 45th Season with La Gringa," said Interim Executive Director CJ Zygadlo. "Our 2022 - 2023 season was already stacked with award-winning plays and musicals so we knew we needed something special for the finale slot."

American Stage had previously the first five shows in their next season: Green Day's American Idiot, The Colored Museum, Crimes of the Heart, Disgraced, and the 2023 American Stage in the Park production, Ragtime.

La Gringa tells the story of María Elena, a young woman who travels to Puerto Rico during the holidays for the first time to discover her roots and meet her extended family.

"La Gringa is an Obie-award-winning play with so much warmth. It navigates the universal themes of family and identity on the island of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, through the lens of a first-generation American, María, arriving to connect with the extended family that she's never met," Zygadlo explained, "In America, she is considered a Puerto Rican, but in Puerto Rico, she is an outsider."

María's over-enthusiasm for her culture creates misunderstandings between her and her family on the island who call her "la gringa."

La Gringa will be performed on the Mainstage July 19th through August 23rd, 2023. The cast and creative team for this show will be announced at a later date.

American Stage is offering traditional 5-Play season subscriptions and its Flex Pass Program. The Flex Pass gives patrons the flexibility blocks of tickets in 4, 8, or 12-packs of vouchers that can be used in any combination for any 2022-2023 productions.

In celebration of their 45th anniversary, single tickets for all Mainstage performances will be just $45. Single tickets will go on sale on August 1, 2022.

Tickets and pricing information for the upcoming season are available at americanstage.org.