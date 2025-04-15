8th Annual BOLTS BREW FEST Comes to Amalie Arena In August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the 8th consecutive year, The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting Bolts Brew Fest presented by Publix at AMALIE Arena on Friday, August 1, beginning at 8 p.m. The event will offer craft beers from a variety of local craft breweries, liquor distilleries, oversized games, ThunderBug, and more.

Early bird presale began April 8 at 10 a.m. on CLDeals.com and Tampa Bay Lightning and AMALIE Arena subscribers presales started April 11 at 10 a.m. All presales will end on April 17 at 10 p.m. This one-time early bird deal will offer special pricing (see below for details) and will be in celebration of the Tampa Bay Lightning Fan Appreciation Night on April 15. General Admission tickets include entry at 8 p.m. for sampling and other fun perks, including games, photo opportunities, music, and more. General Admission Plus tickets include early entry starting at 7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling.

Craft beer enthusiasts can purchase a VIP Admission ticket which will allow access to the event two hours prior to General Admission. VIP includes beer sampling, early entry from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling without the crowds, access to AMALIE Arena's Ashley VIP Lounge, featuring exclusive VIP-only beer and food, and an offer code for a BOGO ticket for one Lightning pre-season game (limited quantities are available and only while supplies last).

A Designated Driver ticket will also be available for $35.00 advanced purchase and $45.00 day of event for General Admission only. Rapidly becoming one of Tampa Bay's biggest beer events, Bolts Brew Fest features a wide array of craft beer variety from local and national breweries available for individuals to choose from. The full lineup of participating breweries will be announced prior to the event.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, April 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Please see above for price breakdown for price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at www.ParkWhiz.com. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500 for more information.

