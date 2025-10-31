Spotlight: THE BROTHERS SIZE at The Repertory Theatre St. Louis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deep in the Louisiana bayou, myth meets the common man. In The Brothers Size, Academy Award–winner Tarell Alvin McCraney fuses Yoruba cosmology with contemporary reality to craft an immersive and visceral exploration of brotherhood, incarceration, and the fight for freedom. Gritty, poetic, and mythic in scale, this electrifying drama pulses with rhythm, ritual, and raw humanity.

Brought to life for the first time in St. Louis, The Brothers Size is a searing portrait of love, loyalty, and the hard road to healing.