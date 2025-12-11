Interview: Chatting with Lize Lewy of EMMA at The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lize Lewy is having a moment. The actor, director, and playwright is currently slaying audiences in their breakout turn as Harriet in the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ production of Emma. Their scene stealing portrayal of Emma’s awkward friend is a masterclass in expressive physical comedy.

The gifted actor is also a skilled writer and director. Lewy was nominated for Best New Play at last season’s St. Louis Theater Circle Awards for their AI love story Longing. Their play examines flirting, budding attraction, and an accelerated relationship heightened by the virtual realm. Lewy’s daring script dripped in palpable sexual tension. Broadway World called Lewy’s play “a ruminative case study that is smart, plausible, and convincing.”

Lewy followed up that success directing this year’s Scream Echo Scream, penned by local actor and playwright Summer Baer. They continue to prove themself to be a consummate multi-hyphenate storyteller.

Their star turn in Emma almost didn’t happen. Lewy initially passed on auditioning for Emma due to their very busy schedule. Lewy was working full-time in development and focusing on writing, directing, and producing.

Emma casting director Delaney Piggins told Broadway World that they were disappointed that Lewy didn’t audition. “I asked Lize if they would make the time to be a reader for our audition process,” Piggins said. “At the end of the second day of auditions, our director Tracy Brigden asked me if Lewy could clear their conflicts. It was clear that Lewy was Harriet.”

Piggins calls Lewy’s work on stage authentic and infectious. “Lize benefits the entire cast with their generosity and care. I hope everyone in The Rep audience gets to experience Lize’s joyful work in Emma,” Piggins gushed.

“Tracy and I connected and really got along,” Lewy continued, “when she asked me to play Harriet I immediately said yes!” They uprooted their entire life, quit their day job, and returned to acting.

Lewy is a native of New Orleans who moved to St. Louis to study acting at the Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University. They’ve fallen in love with the St. Louis arts scene and the quality professional theater that is being produced here.

Critics have called Lewy’s performance “riotously funny, dim witted, and charming.” They note Lewy’s “precise comedic timing, pratfalls, antics, expressions, and physicality, calling Lewy’s portrayal “revelatory and commanding.”

Ryan Omar Stack and LIze Lewy in Emma. Photo Credit: Jon Gitchoff

Lewy talked about the commonalities between themself and Harriet. “She and I are both anxious beings. That was my first innate understanding of her. I am naturally a flittery-fluttery person who has a very large gestural life so I tried to incorporate that as much as I could.” Lewy says, I give the big-eyed and naïve Harriet over-the-top, exaggerated gestures while I'm throwing my body around the stage." Lewy giggled and said, “Harriet is kind of like Bambi walking for the first time.”

The thing that is most impressive about Lewy is their humility. They are genuinely grateful for the opportunity and the raves about their performance. Lewy says, “It is just astounding.”

Lewy talked about the accomplished actors in the cast. They describe their cast mates as utterly brilliant. “Everyone in the show is ridiculously talented and I’m learning so much from them. We have three of the best theater professors in the cast, Nancy Bell, Kathryn Bentley, and Michael James Reed, from three of the best programs in the area.”

“We’ve all connected very quickly and have become a family. We adore each other as people.” they continued, “We’re a silly bunch of goofy people who are just having a great time.”

It is clear watching Lize Lewy perform that they are having a great time, and so is the audience. Lewy draws hearty laughs with her buzz-creating comedic turn.

Lewy hopes to one day take on the role of artistic director for a theater company. “I’m gaining as much artistic experience as I can. I’m learning through collaboration. There are plays that I’ve written that are going to be performed here in St. Louis, and I’m always looking for more directing opportunities.” They are aware that this acting gig in Emma is going to present more acting opportunities as well.

“I feel very lucky to have found St. Louis. It is a great sandbox. I just want to continue playing in the sandbox as a part of this arts community.” Lewy calls the St. Louis theater scene a hidden gem. “We are so lucky to have an excessive number of arts organizations in this city.”

Lize Lewy and the rest of the Emma cast will continue making audiences laugh with their special brand of frivolity through December 21, 2025. The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ performances are held at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. More information can be found by visiting repstl.org.

