Sing Eat Retreat Unveils 2026 Season of Musical Theatre Retreats in Spain, Austria, & Greece

Following multiple sold-out seasons, Sing Eat Retreat, a fully immersive musical theatre retreat, will return for 2026. Hosted in private villas in Tarifa, Spain, the hills of Salzburg, Austria, and the shores of Zante, Greece, each retreat is designed to nourish the voice, restore energy, and ignite creativity, all while singing musical theater songs. Bookings for 2026 are now open here.

Each week is centred around a different musical theme, from rock anthems and golden age classics to ensemble singing, retro favourites, and Sondheim. With no more than seven participants per week, each retreat is designed to offer individual attention, creative space, and the chance to grow at your own pace.

Over the course of the week, attendees work closely with West End vocal coaches, performers, and musical directors, receiving more than 30 hours of expert tuition. There is also downtime to rest and recharge, with slow mornings, Mediterranean sunsets, and delicious meals prepared daily.

Zane Rambaran, co-creator of Sing Eat Retreat, says, “The response from people who come on these retreats is often overwhelming — in the best way. Many arrive simply wanting to sing, and leave feeling transformed. The sense of connection, the emotional release, the laughter, the tears — it’s powerful. We’ve been lucky to work with some of the most generous, gifted collaborators in the business, and the combination of professional support and personal growth is what makes this experience so unique.”

Sing Eat Retreat Lineup

Sing! Rock Musicals

21–28 March | Tarifa, Spain

Kick off the season with pure adrenaline. This week is all about raw emotion and rebellious storytelling, featuring powerhouse numbers from Jesus Christ Superstar, Hair, Rent, We Will Rock You, American Idiot, Jagged Little Pill, and more. The retreat is led by musical director Seve Moss, known for his work on Les Misérables and Mary Poppins, alongside director Katherine Hare, whose West End credits include Bat Out of Hell, and vocal coach CJ Johnson, celebrated for her work on Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar, and X-Factor.

Sing! The Mega Musicals

29 March – 5 April & 3–10 May | Tarifa, Spain

Dive deep into the grandeur of the most beloved shows of all time — Phantom, Les Mis, Evita, Miss Saigon, Sunset Boulevard. Under the guidance of Seve Moss, whose experience spans some of the West End’s most iconic productions, and MARK HEDGES, resident director of Phantom of the Opera, you’ll step into these legendary scores with confidence. Adding to the powerhouse team, vocal coach Katy Hanna brings expertise from Les Misérables, Phantom, and Wicked, ensuring every note soars.

Sing! The Sound of Music

18–25 April & 2–9 May | Salzburg, Austria

Celebrate 60 magical years of The Sound of Music right in the city where it was filmed. This soprano-and-alto-only retreat is guided by Leigh Stanford Thompson, whose experience with Les Misérables and Miss Saigon ensures expert coaching. Alongside vocal work, participants will enjoy exclusive tours of the film’s iconic locations — the hills will truly be alive with music.

Sing! Mamma Mia

25 April – 2 May | Zante, Greece

Sunshine, sea breezes, and the infectious joy of ABBA. This week is an escape into pure fun, blending professional vocal coaching with the magic of a Greek island holiday. Perfect for those who want to sing, dance, and live out their Mamma Mia dreams in the heart of Zante.

Sing! Broadway – The Golden Age

25 April – 2 May | Tarifa, Spain

Step back in time to the golden age of Broadway, where melody and storytelling reigned supreme. Musical director Leigh Stanford Thompson and director Katherine Hare lead this week-long celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Cole Porter, and more — an elegant, nostalgic journey through some of the greatest scores ever written.

Sing Sondheim!

30 May – 6 June | Tarifa, Spain

For those drawn to nuance, complexity, and emotional depth, this retreat is a rare opportunity to explore the genius of Stephen Sondheim. With Leigh Stanford Thompson guiding the music and Pippa Duffy, a West End lead actress and acclaimed director, helping you dig into character and craft, you’ll discover new layers in every lyric and line.

Sing! Contemporary Choir & Walking Holiday

7–13 June | Tarifa, Spain

Blending music and mindfulness, this relaxed retreat pairs the joy of ensemble singing with scenic coastal walks. Under the gentle guidance of Leigh Stanford Thompson, you’ll enjoy a week that’s as restorative as it is creative, perfect for those looking to reconnect with their voice in nature’s calm.

Sing! 50s & 60s Retro

19–25 September | Tarifa, Spain

Get ready for big hair, big harmonies, and big fun. This high-energy retreat celebrates the joyful worlds of Grease, Hairspray, and Little Shop of Horrors. The week crescendos with a vibrant final performance, leaving you buzzing with confidence and unforgettable memories.

Sing! Opera — Eat Gourmet!

27 September – 3 October | Tarifa, Spain

For those seeking something truly refined, this luxurious retreat pairs operatic training with gourmet cuisine. Guided by Stephen Anthony Brown, whose credits include Opera Della Luna, English Touring Opera, and the D’Oyly Carte Opera Company, you’ll explore the beauty and discipline of opera. Between rehearsals, indulge in world-class dining curated by a soon-to-be-announced guest chef.