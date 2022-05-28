Village Theatre's NewWorks Program to Stage EASTBOUND

Village Theatre today announced that tickets are on sale now for the Village Originals Beta Production of Eastbound, a new bilingual musical about the unexpected meeting of two brothers from opposite sides of the world. Directed by Desdemona Chiang (Seattle Rep: The Winter's Tale) and Music Directed by R.J. Tancioco (Village Theatre: Hairspray, Newsies), this is a fully-produced developmental production with scenic design by Timothy Mackabee, costume design by Johanna Pan, and lighting design by Robert J. Aguilar. Performing at VillageTheatre's First Stage Theatre in Issaquah from June 3-12, 2022, tickets are available now through the Village Theatre Box Office at (425) 392-2202 or online at VillageTheatre.org. Eastbound has been supported and developed through Village Theatre's Village Originals program. This show is in English and Mandarin with English supertitles

Told through the soundscape of a contemporary score fused with traditional Chinese folk music and Mandopop, Eastbound is performed in English and Mandarin, following the story of two men, centering on the quest for identity. After 21-year-old Calvin has been diagnosed with a deadly illness and travels to China to connect with his birthplace. At the same time, Yun travels to the U.S. in hopes of breaking free of stifling family traditions. The pair are forced to evaluate the true meaning of family, both alone and together. Eastbound is an emotional story of what it means to balance family, tradition, and independence.

Audiences are invited to provide feedback through post-show talkbacks with the authors or through online surveys, becoming part of a new musical in development. Associate Artistic Director Brandon Ivie said: "Eastbound is the perfect example of why this step in the process is so important. Audiences will see that Eastbound does not live on the page, it lives on its feet and in space. And those audiences will give so much input on how to best tell this story. I think the show is going to make some huge strides because of this process."

Village Theatre'S COVID SAFETY PLAN

For Village Theatre's most up-to-date COVID safety protocols, please visit Village Theatre online here >>

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Desdemona Chiang | Director

Kathryn Van Meter | Choreographer

R.J. Tancioco | Music Director & Conductor

Timothy Mackabee | Scenic Designer

Robert J. Aguilar | Lighting Designer

Johanna Pan | Costume Designer

Natalie Kinsaul | Sound Designer

Rachel Miller | Stage Manager

Leila Cheung | Assistant Stage Manager

ABOUT THE CAST

Kennedy Kanagawa | Calvin

Jonny Lee Jr. | Yum

Cristin J. Hubbard | Caroline

Shuyan Yang | Tian

Ya Han Chang | Qing

Derek Hoyden | Alec