Seattle Men’s Chorus To Hold 2026 Auditions

Seattle Men’s Chorus has announced auditions for new members ahead of its 2026 season. Auditions will take place on Saturday, January 3 and Saturday, January 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All prospective singers are required to register online in advance, with specific audition details distributed by email.

New members selected through the audition process will participate in the Chorus’s spring programming, including WICKED WIZ OF OZ, running from April 19 through May 18 with performances in Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, and Bellingham. The season will also include SING ALONG, SEATTLE!, a Pride Month concert and audience sing-along scheduled for June 14 in Seattle.

Seattle Men’s Chorus performs year-round, including its annual holiday concerts, most recently HOLLY JOLLY JINGLE: SEATTLE MEN’S HOLIDAY SHOW, which runs December 5–23. The ensemble is known for combining classic repertoire and contemporary music with choreography, theatrical presentation, and large-scale production values.

Rehearsal commitments for chorus members include Monday evening rehearsals throughout the concert cycle, as well as at least one Saturday rehearsal per program.

“Making music with the Seattle Men’s Chorus is a gift that I get all year,” said Artistic Director Paul Caldwell. “To be a part of this amazing group of people is very special. I look forward to including as many members as we can.”

Founded in 1979, Seattle Men’s Chorus is one of the largest and longest-running LGBTQIA+-identified choruses in the world, with more than 200 members. The ensemble has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Boston Symphony Hall, and has toured internationally across Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Its commissioning history includes works by John Corigliano, Gian Carlo Menotti, Ned Rorem, and David Diamond, and past guest artists have included Nina West, Harvey Fierstein, Megan Mullally, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty, and Tituss Burgess.

