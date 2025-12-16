Review: AN EVENING WITH RENÉE ELISE GOLDSBERRY AND THE SEATTLE SYMPHONY at Benaroya Hall

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Renée Elise Goldsberry and

company at Benaroya Hall.

Photo Credit: James Holt/The Seattle Symphony

A night at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall is always worth it. Between the breathtaking venue and the consistently exceptional performances, the standard is undeniably high. It comes as no surprise, then, that Renée Elise Goldsberry’s new Christmas concert fit seamlessly into that tradition of excellence. Accompanied by the remarkable Seattle Symphony, Goldsberry delivered an awe-inspiring performance, one I am incredibly fortunate to have experienced.

Benaroya Hall was fortunate enough to be chosen as the premiere venue for Goldsberry’s all-new Christmas concert. From the moment she took the stage, the energy was palpable, radiating from Goldsberry herself, the audience, and the members of the Seattle Symphony. While it’s easy to slip into a festive mood so close to Christmas, Goldsberry’s commanding stage presence, warmth, and poise carried the audience through the evening with an unquestionable sense of joy and excitement.

Goldsberry is best known for her Tony Award–winning, revolutionary portrayal of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton. She is also featured in the recent documentary Satisfied, which chronicles her journey to the role and the challenges she faced along the way. With an extensive résumé spanning television, film, and stage, Goldsberry has firmly established herself as a force to be reckoned with.

The concert was filled to the brim with beloved Christmas classics that warm the heart from the very first note. Highlights ranged from a tender rendition of “Silent Night,” performed seated and accompanied only by acoustic guitar, to a sweeping, symphonic version of “Mary Did You Know,” which Goldsberry said is her daughter’s favorite Christmas song. The concert’s structure, moving effortlessly between full symphony arrangements, intimate guitar-backed moments, and combinations of both, kept the evening dynamic and engaging. Interwoven with personal anecdotes from Goldsberry’s life and career, the night felt both deeply personal and profoundly moving, offering the audience an exclusive glimpse into the heart of an extraordinary artist.

Goldsberry was backed by the excellent Seattle Symphony, conducted by the absolutely charismatic Stuart Chafetz. Together, they crafted a program that felt seamless and emotionally rich from start to finish. An incredibly talented band and three outstanding backup vocalists rounded out the ensemble, elevating each performance even further.

While the Christmas selections were undeniably beautiful, the true electricity of the evening arrived when Goldsberry performed what may be the most moving rendition of “Satisfied” I have ever heard. Angelica’s powerful ballad from Hamilton sent the audience into a near frenzy. Luckily, she invited the crowd to sing along, a request that was enthusiastically fulfilled.

As the song began with her band and swelled with the full symphony's entrance, chills rippled throughout the hall. Though the song stands powerfully on its own, the added force and emotional depth of the Seattle Symphony made the moment truly unforgettable. The next song, “The Schuyler Sisters​​​​​​,” was met with a similar excitement from the audience.

Goldsberry ended the night with a jaw–dropping performance of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” A deeply moving choice that earned a generous, well-deserved standing ovation from every corner of the hall.

Renée Elise Goldsberry is a complete powerhouse. With a personality as kind as her talent runs deep, witnessing this first performance felt like a great honor, and I have no doubt it will be met with the highest praise wherever it is performed.

