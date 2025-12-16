Review: 9 TO 5 Clocks In At Village Theatre

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beth DeVries and the ensemble of 9 to 5

at Village Theatre. Photo Credit: Auston James

Village Theatre strikes again with its latest production of 9 to 5, based on the beloved 1980 film and featuring music and lyrics by the iconic Dolly Parton. Overflowing with laughter, heart, and empowerment, this production carries its audience through a thoroughly entertaining and meaningful night at the theater. Wonderfully directed by Katy Tabb, 9 to 5 is now playing in Issaquah.

The story follows Violet, Doralee, and Judy, three women working at Consolidated Industries, a deeply unfulfilling workplace run by the sleazy and self-important Franklin Hart Jr. His consistent belittling and inappropriate actions serve as a daily reminder of the toxic environment. Fed up with being underestimated, the women decide to take matters into their own hands, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Visually, this production is an absolute treat. Scenic designer Paige Hathaway delivers a set that feels both imaginative and precise, with every detail thoughtfully considered. The office environment, in particular, was fascinating to watch transform and contrast against the show’s flashier, more heightened moments, creating a striking visual juxtaposition that kept the stage in constant motion.

Equally impressive were Esther Garcia’s period-accurate costumes. Each color choice and silhouette felt intentional, adding depth to the storytelling. The fashion of the era was embraced wholeheartedly, with the women’s pantsuits earning a special mention; they were nothing short of fabulous.

The cast is made up of Ania Briggs (Maria, Ensemble), Kristin Burch (Doralee Rhodes), Kooper Campbell (Josh, Ensemble), Ethan Carpenter (Bob Enright, Ensemble), Sarah Rose Davis (Judy Bernly), Beth DeVries (Violet Newstead), Matthew Kacergis (Joe, Ensemble), Bobbi Kotula (Roz Keith), Alyssa Hope Maas (Missy, Ensemble, u/s Doralee), Trina Mills (Kathy, Ensemble), Taylor Niemeyer-Symons (New Employee, Ensemble, u/s Judy), Brandon O’Neill (Franklin Hart Jr.), Cy Paolantonio (Margaret, Ensemble, Fight Captain), Charles L. Simmons (Doctor, Ensemble), Jeffery Wallace (Dwayne, Ensemble, u/s Joe), Jason Weitkamp (Dick, Detective, Ensemble, u/s Hart), Shelby Willis (Candy Striper, Ensemble, Dance Captain), and Ty Willis (Tinsworthy, Ensemble). Backed by a powerhouse live band, directed by M.J. Tancioco.

The three leading women were undeniable standouts. Each brought depth, strength, and emotional clarity to their roles, capturing the complexities of women navigating a workplace and culture stacked against them. Kristin Burch’s Doralee felt authentic and grounded, revealing layers beneath the character’s glamorous exterior. Sarah Rose Davis delivered a heartfelt performance as Judy, beautifully charting her transformation from timid newcomer to confident woman over the course of the show.

Beth DeVries’ portrayal of Violet lingered long after the curtain call for me. She commanded the stage with authority while allowing the character’s vulnerability to shine through, striking a perfect balance that anchored the production.

A particular highlight of the evening was Bobbi Kotula’s Roz Keith. Roz is a delightfully fun character, and Kotula leaned fully into the role with impeccable comedic timing. Every appearance earned a laugh, yet she never sacrificed depth, allowing the audience to connect with the character beyond the humor.

9 to 5 is both uplifting and wildly entertaining, filled with unforgettable music and resonant messages that remain just as relevant today. I highly recommend heading to Village Theatre for a fantastic night out.

9 to 5 runs until January 4, 2026, at Village Theatre Issaquah, with a subsequent run in Everett from January 10 - February 8, 2026. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://villagetheatre.org/

