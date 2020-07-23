STG Announces Marisol Sanchez-Best As New Director Of Education & Community Engagement

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) announced today that Marisol Sanchez-Best will be its new Director of Education and Community Engagement effective August 3, 2020. Sanchez-Best will fill this position after the departure of Vicky Lee, Director of Education and Performance Programs, who established the department in 1999 and has held this position for 22 years, building an expansive and impactful lineup of programs focusing on artist development, access, and education opportunities.

"Marisol is a natural leader, strong communicator, collaborative, and community focused," states Josh LaBelle, Executive Director of STG. "She has a clear passion in serving BIPOC and neurodiverse communities in the arts, something that is critical to STG's future. I can't think of anyone more passionate or qualified to be taking on this role."

Sanchez-Best has worked for STG the past seven years developing a wide range of arts education programs providing greater access to community including cultivating national partnerships with Disney Theatrical for the Disney Musicals in Schools program for Title I elementary schools, Theatre Development Fund for Sensory-Friendly Performances of touring Broadway productions, and the Performing Arts Center Consortium where she currently Co-Chairs the National Education and Community Engagement Cohort.

"During my time at STG, I have seen, led, and collaborated on various initiatives alongside colleagues, community members, and national partners," says Sanchez-Best. "As a first-generation immigrant with limited access to the arts growing up, I understand the importance of equity, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility. I will continue to expect and deliver the highest quality of work for STG and our community."

Additional programs she has worked to develop include STG + MCP (Seattle Theatre Group + Melodic Caring Project) in Hospitals, a program that brings local and national artists to hospital patients dealing with life-threatening illnesses; STG's Digital Education Program, where students from Title I and rural communities have access to affordable theatre and quality arts education; International Rescue Committee theatre camps, a program that focuses on working with refugee and asylum seekers; and the Broadway Inclusion Program, a program serving neurodiverse adults. Her past work in the performing arts includes La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Children's Theatre, and Nundeya Theatre - a company she founded for rural communities in Oaxaca, Mexico. Sanchez-Best steps into this position following the departure of Lee, who has spent over two decades with STG successfully creating a collection of programs and educational opportunities for a wide range of ages, abilities, and backgrounds. These offerings began with the first DANCE This in 1999 and have grown to include programs such as More Music @ The Moore, STG AileyCamp, Dance for PD, STG's Songwriters Lab, and much more.

For more information on STG's Education and Community Programs visit stgpresents.org/education.



