Lakewood Playhouse Announces 2025/2026 Season, Including CARRIE, PIPELINE and More

The season will klick off on September 12th with The Revolutionists.
Lakewood Playhouse has just announced it's 87th season, FINDING YOUR VOICE. The five plays in the upcoming season answer the call of Season 86’s theme to build through theatre. Each play tells a story of finding and using our individual voices to uplift, serve our community and speak truth to power.
"Story is the heartbeat of humanity, and humanity gets really dark when the wrong stories are leading the people..."
Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle try to beat back the extremist insanity in the Paris of 1793 in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.
By Lauren Gunderson
Director - Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden
Assistant Director - Darryin B. Cunningham
"A person's a person, no matter how small, and their whole world was saved by the smallest of all."
Step into the magical world of Seussical, where Dr. Seuss’s beloved characters come alive in a joyous adventure for the whole family. This enchanting musical immerses audiences in a fantastical journey that sparks laughter, captures hearts, and inspires creativity. A truly delightful experience that will transport both young and old to a place where imagination knows no bounds, and voices are found and heard!
Music by Stephen Flaherty, Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
Director - Ashley Roy-Simpson
Music Director - Elijah Bellis
Choreographer - Courtnee Ramos
"...until we organize ourselves block by neighborhood by city by state into a united visible community that fights back, we're doomed. That's how I want to be defined: as one of the men who fought the war."
Larry Kramer’s landmark play about love and loss, chronicles the rise of the AIDS crisis in New York City, based on the playwright’s own experiences founding the Gay Men’s Health Crisis in the 1980s.
By Larry Kramer
Director - Joseph C. Walsh
Assistant Director - Mykahla George
"I really hate you for being so beautiful and confused. But I'm really glad you aren't coming back here anymore. Because this place can’t hold you. This place can’t hold none of us."
Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher, is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son Omari opportunities they’ll never have. When a controversial incident at Omari’s upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront both his rage and her own choices as a parent. But will she be able to reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away?
By Dominique Morisseau
Director - Michelle N. Matlock
"Once you see you can't unsee..."
Carrie The Musical is a thrilling and engaging retelling of Stephen King’s classic novel Carrie. It’s gonna be “a night you'll never forget.”
Music by Michael Gore, Lyrics by Dean Pitchford
Book by Lawrence D. Cohen, Based on the novel by Stephen King
Director - Joseph C. Walsh
Assistant Director - Courtnee Ramos
Music Director - Elijah Bellis
Choreographer - Nyah Hart
In addition to our five main productions, the season will include the first ever Festival Of New Voices. This inaugural festival of new writing will celebrate new voices and diverse perspectives, showcasing writing talent in the Tacoma area and beyond.
Videos