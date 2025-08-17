Lakewood Playhouse Announces 2025/2026 Season, Including CARRIE, PIPELINE and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lakewood Playhouse has just announced it's 87th season, FINDING YOUR VOICE. The five plays in the upcoming season answer the call of Season 86’s theme to build through theatre. Each play tells a story of finding and using our individual voices to uplift, serve our community and speak truth to power.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - September 12th-28th, 2025

"Story is the heartbeat of humanity, and humanity gets really dark when the wrong stories are leading the people..."

Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle try to beat back the extremist insanity in the Paris of 1793 in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.

By Lauren Gunderson

Director - Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden

Assistant Director - Darryin B. Cunningham

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - December 5th-28th, 2025

"A person's a person, no matter how small, and their whole world was saved by the smallest of all."

Step into the magical world of Seussical, where Dr. Seuss’s beloved characters come alive in a joyous adventure for the whole family. This enchanting musical immerses audiences in a fantastical journey that sparks laughter, captures hearts, and inspires creativity. A truly delightful experience that will transport both young and old to a place where imagination knows no bounds, and voices are found and heard!

Music by Stephen Flaherty, Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Director - Ashley Roy-Simpson

Music Director - Elijah Bellis

Choreographer - Courtnee Ramos

THE NORMAL HEART - February 20th-March 8th, 2026

"...until we organize ourselves block by neighborhood by city by state into a united visible community that fights back, we're doomed. That's how I want to be defined: as one of the men who fought the war."

Larry Kramer’s landmark play about love and loss, chronicles the rise of the AIDS crisis in New York City, based on the playwright’s own experiences founding the Gay Men’s Health Crisis in the 1980s.

By Larry Kramer

Director - Joseph C. Walsh

Assistant Director - Mykahla George

PIPELINE - April 24th-May 10th, 2026

"I really hate you for being so beautiful and confused. But I'm really glad you aren't coming back here anymore. Because this place can’t hold you. This place can’t hold none of us."

Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher, is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son Omari opportunities they’ll never have. When a controversial incident at Omari’s upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront both his rage and her own choices as a parent. But will she be able to reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away?

By Dominique Morisseau

Director - Michelle N. Matlock

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - June 12th-28th, 2026

"Once you see you can't unsee..."

Carrie The Musical is a thrilling and engaging retelling of Stephen King’s classic novel Carrie. It’s gonna be “a night you'll never forget.”

Music by Michael Gore, Lyrics by Dean Pitchford

Book by Lawrence D. Cohen, Based on the novel by Stephen King

Director - Joseph C. Walsh

Assistant Director - Courtnee Ramos

Music Director - Elijah Bellis

Choreographer - Nyah Hart

In addition to our five main productions, the season will include the first ever Festival Of New Voices. This inaugural festival of new writing will celebrate new voices and diverse perspectives, showcasing writing talent in the Tacoma area and beyond.

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP