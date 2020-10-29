Traverse Theatre Launches Monthly Virtual Happenings

To mark the end of Black History Month the Traverse are today releasing two pieces by May Sumbwanyambe and Natasha Thembiso Ruwona.

The Traverse Theatre will present monthly virtual Happenings in Traverse 3 in response to current societal events, featuring some of the most compelling creatives and cultural practitioners working today.

Usually at unsettling times like these, we would look to our cultural institutions to hold space where we could come together to have important and impassioned conversations about the most important issues of the day; share our ideas and create fresh visions for the future.

Happenings are the Traverse's response to this need. Every month the theatre will present two companion pieces from artists, academics, cultural leaders or political representatives who will be reflecting on an urgent societal issue, in their own unique way. The aim is to provoke and challenge as well as entertain, ultimately asking how we can create a more equitable society that gives a voice and a chance to everyone.

To mark the end of Black History Month the Traverse are today releasing two pieces by May Sumbwanyambe and Natasha Thembiso Ruwona which explore the representation and misrepresentation of Black people.

The Stories We Tell About Black Lives

In this wide-ranging video essay, academic, playwright and screenwriter, May Sumbwanyambe uses his personal experiences to explore the concerning portrayal of Black people in the media.

May draws troubling links between the ways that the lives of Black people are represented in popular western culture in films like The Last King of Scotland, and the ways that young Black Brits are disenfranchised by a broken justice system, misrepresented by media and institutionally discriminated against by the political class, during moments of political and civil unrest.

in dreams i;

'What is it we choose to remember about the past and what is it we will choose to forget?' - Saidiya Hartman

Natasha Thembiso Ruwona's Happening is the first film from her in dreams i; series. The film responds to Black geographies and how Black people fit into spaces - physically or metaphorically. It is a mediation on history, identity and memory, and how these can often be blurred into one.

Debbie Hannan, Co-Artistic Director Designate, Traverse Theatre said:

"With all that 2020 has brought, it's now become the year that we are all tasked, both in personal education and action, to confront societal issues and inequality head on. These Happenings are an offering - a way to begin conversations, to hear reflections and to commit a time and space, allbeit a virtual one, to pressing topics that are ours, collectively, to better."

Alongside these pieces, The Traverse will be hosting live response sessions where audiences can ask questions directly to the creators involved. The first live session will be held on Friday 20th November at 7.30pm.

For details see: https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/happenings-live-direct-response-session

Audiences are welcome to respond either through commenting on the videos, using the #TravHappenings hashtag on social media.

Future Happenings contributors include Harry Josephine Giles, B Camminga, Robert Softley Gale and Councillor Amy McNeese-Mechan.

Happenings is curated and produced by Wezi Muhra.

Happenings is presented in partnership with the Institute for Advanced Studies in the Humanities at the University of Edinburgh.

For further details see: https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/happenings

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Part of our Traverse 3 programme : https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/traverse-festival

Tickets: Free

Age 12+

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You