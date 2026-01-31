Review: SIZE MATTERS, Citizens Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Size Matters is a new piece of surrealist theatre from Mamoru Iriguchi and presented as part of the Citizen’s Theatre Vanishing Point residency.

Using a blend of theatre, puppetry and science, Size Matters looks at how your perspective can change over time. Performers Mamoru Iriguchi and Julia Darrouy work with a range of puppets made in their images that are known as Sunshine and Tangerine. Over time, the puppets grow in size, and we see how their likenesses adapt to the changes.

The creative team play a huge part here, and Andrew Gannon’s lighting design makes the production look great and Suzi Cunningham’s movement direction is crucial in a performance that needs to be well-choreographed.

This is an undeniably weird piece of theatre that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The puppets are cleverly crafted, and the shifting of perception is well-executed. Gavin Pringle brings dry humour to proceedings with his role, both onstage and as the puppeteer of the narrator.

The shift of the narrator allows Tangerine and Sunshine to examine their own version of events and how their story changes depending on who is telling it. At 60 minutes run time, this is a well-paced and slightly bizarre piece of theatre that challenges the audience.

Photo credit: Tiu Makkonen

Reader Reviews

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...