Focus Back on Celtic Connections as Final Week Begins

The Chair, Fara and Gnoss raised the roof at the famous Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom with a special sold out Orkney inspired anniversary concert to mark the midway point of Celtic Connections, as more than 100 concerts flashed by in a week dominated by roots, rhythms and reels.

Siobhan Miller, Saltfishforty, Astro Bloc, Mec Lir, Senegalese legends Orchestra Baobab, Laura Jane Wilkie and Ian Carr, Le Vent Du Nord, Capercaillie, The Ayoub Sisters, Horse with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Sian, Mon Rovîa, and The Maclean Brothers are among a Who's Who of performers lighting up Glasgow in song over recent days.

Tonight's attention turns to a special Burns Night Concert in the splendour of Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum hosted by Annie Massie featuring Donald Shaw, Duncan Chisolm, Annie Grace, Ellie Beaton, Paul McKenna, Sorren Maclean, and Hannah Fisher.

Roddy Hart & The Lonesome Fire will be joined by a 60-piece orchestra from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Elbow's Guy Garvey, Rianne Downey and Alice Faye among others for Roaming Roots Revue: Icons Vol 2 for big nights at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Celtic Odyssée at City Halls, Scottish folk quartet Westward the Light, 2020 finalist in the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year Pàdruig Morrison, and Mairi Campbell: Auld Lang Syne at the Tron Theatre, are also among the highlights still to come.

A final chance to enjoy world class music this final week includes 3 x GRAMMY award winner Fantastic Negrito, who brings his blues infused rock and soul music to Saint Luke's, the Danny Kyle Open Stage, MusicALL X Indepen-dance: A celebration of inclusive music and dance, RURA with Ímar and Staran at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, and art meets journalism with Daughters of Donbas: Songs of Stolen Children in The Mackintosh Church.

Acclaimed Scots poet Len Pennie joins revered LA-based composer Paul Leonard-Morgan for Delusions the world premiere of a special collaboration uniting words with piano, Belfast singer Danu Larkin and Lewis favourite Iain Morrison are at Drygate on Tuesday, with Mama Terra at Saint Luke's on Thursday.

Other performances of note include Shooglenifty, The Unthanks, The Travelling Janes, Celtic Fandango, with jazz, rare groove and hip hop combining for Nimbus Sextet, Irish singer-songwriter Luka Bloom with Nashville based folk singer Liv Greene.

Celtic Connections Creative Director Donald Shaw said: "We have already enjoyed some wonderful and truly unique performances from homegrown artists and those who have travelled from far and wide for the festival, with so many more exciting events still to come.

"From marking the Bard's birthday this evening, to exploring global events through collaboration, or platforming emerging new talent, there really is something for everyone during this final week of music and song. There have been so many spine-tingling moments already, with music's ability to connect at the heart of it all.

"There truly is nowhere better to celebrate our cultural bonds than being right here in Glasgow with some of the best audiences in the world, as we hope as many people as possible are able to join us for the remainder of this incredible celebration of international arts, music and culture."

Tickets and full programme details for remaining shows are available now at celticconnections.com, with young people invited to sign up to the Under 26 Community for ticket offers and prize draws.

Around 110,000 people are expected to have attended Celtic Connections, which runs until next Sunday.

The renowned music festival, now in its 33rd year, is delivered by Glasgow Life in partnership with Innis & Gunn, with support from the Scottish Government's Festivals EXPO Fund and Creative Scotland.

