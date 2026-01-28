Review: THE RED SHOES, King's Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrating ten years since its first staging, Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes is a ballet production based on the fairytale of the same name by Hans Christian Anderson and the 1948 film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger.

Ballerina Victoria Page (Hannah Kremer) is scouted by ballet impresario Boris Lermontov (Reece Couston) who casts her as the lead in his production of The Red Shoes. She falls in love with the composer Julian Craster (Leonardo McCorkindale) who is a struggling artist but Lermontov believes that her desire for Craster is a distraction from her talent.

Victoria is torn between her passion for dancing and her love for Julian. The enchanted red shoes possess her and she is unable to control how and when she dances. This is an all-consuming obsession that ultimately causes her downfall.

As you can expect with a Matthew Bourne New Adventures production, The Red Shoes is a real visual treat from start to finish. The set and costume design by Lez Brotherston and Paula Constable’s lighting design bring too many ‘wow’ moments to count. There’s a really beautiful classic Hollywood element to the design of this production.

While it’s a dark story, there are many moments of humour and some lighthearted and fun scenes. The dancers are incredible, and their talent makes for a seriously polished performance. The narrative is clear and easy to follow, which makes The Red Shoes perfect for both a seasoned ballet audience and those new to the artform.

