Ayr Gaiety appoints Laila Noble as Creative Director

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The newly created post of Creative Director follows the departure of previous Artistic Director Vince Hope in October 2025, following a 13-year tenure.

Laila Noble is a Queer Director and Playwright from Wales, based in Scotland. She holds a BA Hons in Drama and Performance from Queen Margaret University, and a Masters in Playwriting and Dramaturgy from Glasgow University. Prior to her appointment as Creative Director for Ayr Gaiety, she has been Associate Artistic Director at A Play, A Pie and A Pint.

Her Directing credits include Gary McNair’s Pinocchio (Cumbernauld Theatre), Greg Hemphill’s Poker Alice (PPP), Roisin Sheridan Bryson’s Lost Girls/At Bus Stops (PPP) and the award-winning national tour of Alice Mary Cooper’s The Bush. Laila has also directed stand-up for Radio 4 and is a multi-award-winning writer. Recent writing includes Mererid and the Mallard (the Tron), Flick and Pie Go Fishing and Dungeons, Dragons and the Quest for D*** (PPP), as well as Y Dyn yn y Llong Danfor (Perth, The Byre), which won the inaugural St Andrew’s Award for Playwriting.

Graham Peterkin, Chair of the Ayr Gaiety Partnership Board of Trustees said: “Laila Noble is without doubt one of Scotland’s most exciting and innovative new artistic leaders. Everyone at The Gaiety – myself, the rest of the board, and the staff and volunteer teams – is absolutely delighted to welcome her to our new role of CEO and Creative Director.

This is a really exciting time in the life of The Gaiety Theatre, having achieved multiple 5-star reviews for our in-house productions, recently securing Creative Scotland Multi-Year Funding and attracting several high-profile award nominations, including winning the inaugural CATS Award for Outstanding Pantomime in 2025. With her appointment at this time, Laila will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge of the sector, as well as the creativity and vision to provide fresh new leadership to Ayr Gaiety. As we look forward to our future, and particularly the Theatre’s 125th anniversary next year, we are absolutely confident that Laila’s personal commitment to inclusion, participation and community wellbeing will inspire our audiences and artists alike.”

Laila will join the Ayr Gaiety full-time in March 2026, and says of her appointment;

“I am thrilled to join the Ayr Gaiety as their new Creative Director and CEO. Growing up in rural North Wales, I’ve always had a passion for regional theatres and their vital role in serving their communities. The Gaiety truly leads the way in putting Ayrshire’s people at the heart of its work and I’m delighted to continue building on that legacy.

The Gaiety has been enjoying creative and critical success, building a new audience for original productions and I am looking forward to connecting with artists across the region and the country to keep that momentum going.

I am particularly excited to work with the excellent staff, volunteers, and board at The Gaiety. Their passion for delivering high-quality productions, both on the theatre’s main stage and out in the community, is unmatched and I am honoured to be joining them in that endeavour. Next year marks 125 years of The Gaiety theatre and it is a true privilege to be trusted with their next chapter.“

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.