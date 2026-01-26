Review: AMYTHYST KIAH, Drygate

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Support for the evening came from singer-songwriter Liv Greene, who is making her Scottish debut as part of Celtic Connections. Greene’s enthusiasm for playing the festival is genuine and her heartfelt songs and stories are well-received by an engaged audience.

Performing a solo set, Amythyst Kiah has the crowd in the palm of her hand from the second she steps onstage. A packed-out room remains rapt throughout, and the audience are keen and attentive listeners.

Working her way through material from her album Wary and Strange, Kiah performs new and older songs plus a truly special cover of Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” on banjo.

Kiah’s voice is stunning, and while you could happily listen to her sing just about anything, it makes a more profound impact with these haunting folk songs. An East Tennessee native, she draws on her own experience growing up in a conservative community and her influences are American folk across all genres of music.

Amythyst Kiah brought a unique and intimate performance to Drygate with wonderful songs and captivating storytelling.

