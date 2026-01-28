Glasgow Film Festival's Industry Focus to Showcase Strength of the City's Screen Sector

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The full programme has been announced for Glasgow Film Festival's Industry Focus, returning for its 11th edition from 2nd to 6th March 2026. Expanding to five days across two venues, the conference welcomes international screen professionals to Glasgow alongside showcasing the world-class talent working in the city.

Industry Focus will bring together TV and film professionals from across the UK, Europe and worldwide for a packed programme of panel discussions, networkings and screenings covering topics critical to the screen sector.

Delegate passes also include exclusive press and industry screenings offering attendees a first look at the big films at this year's GFF, includingEverybody To Kenmure Street and California Schemin', whose public screenings sold out in under 10 minutes.

Passes for GFF Industry Focus are on sale now from glasgowfilmfest.org, with accreditation closing on 18 February at 5pm.



Programme Highlights

Made in Glasgow

A full day of panels and events featuring representatives from leading studios and creatives make up the festival's Made in Glasgow focus. Celebrating the wealth of screen talent working in Scotland's largest city, the programme is sponsored by Glasgow-based production house Blazing Griffin.

Speakers include:

Halon CEO Chris Ferriter, on why Glasgow was the natural choice for the LA-based animation giant's first studio outside of the USA.

Animation veteran Andrew Pearce talking about new Glasgow-based production company Zaratan.

Jen Davies and Graham Fulton, directors of Glasgow distribution company Conic, responsible for major cinema releases for both international and Scottish-made films, including GFF26 opener Everybody To Kenmure Street.

Finally, Made In Glasgow headline sponsors Blazing Griffin, discussing the ever changing landscape of film finance and building an agile business.

Meet the Decision Makers

Sponsored by BAFTA Scotland, Meet the Decision Makers series offers delegates:

A candid Meet The Agents session, featuring leading UK talent agent Aileen McEwan, Company Director McEwan & Penford, whose roster includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mark Bonnar.

In-depth insight into how films reach a global audience at Meet The Sales Agents, featuring Yana Georgieva, Head of Sales at Bankside Films (Talk to Me, The Quiet Girl, The Ballad of Wallis Island) and Valentina Bronzini, Festivals Executive at The Match Factory (La Chimera, Drive My Car).

An essential session on independent film financing with Jonathan Gorner, Investment & Development Executive at Media Finance Capital; Joe Simpson from Ashland Hill Media Finance; and Phil McKenzie, co-founder and COO of Goldfinch Entertainment, funders of Oscar and BAFTA-winning work.

First-hand insight into how films find their audiences, bringing together leading voices in UK distribution including Zak Brilliant, Head of Sales & Distribution at MetFilm Studio; Tom Abell, Owner and founder of Peccadillo Pictures; and Rachele Parietti, Events Cinema & Distribution Manager at Vue Lumière.

Key-note speakers

Opening address from Melissa Hardinge, Senior Commissioning Editor for BBC Children's 7 to 12, discussing her long-spanning career overseeing classic titles including the award-winning Horrible Histories (and now Horrible Science), Deadly 60, and Go Get Arty.

Filmmaker and script consultant David Pope, whose clients have included BFI, UK Film Council, BBC, BAFTA, National Theatre, British Council, reflects on the producer's role in shaping projects from early drafts to screen, offering a frank look at the contemporary development landscape.

Phillip Knatchbull, former CEO and now Interim Executive Chairman at Curzon, and Kristian Brodie, Head of Development at Curzon, will reflect on the evolution of Curzon and what lies ahead for the film industry.

Other highlights across the five days include:

In conversation event with Glasgow-based composer and cellist Oliver Coates (Aftersun, Pillion), and director Julia Jackman (Bonus Track) discussing the working relationship between director and composer plus their latest collaboration (100 Nights of Hero) and a rare live performance by Coates of a few of his tracks.

Three years in the making, GFF Industry Focus is proud to be launching Scotland's new Black Filmmakers Community Network (BFCN). Created by Glasgow-based filmmaker and curator Balenji Mwiche, Edinburgh activist and author Briana Pegado and Glasgow-based critic, programmer and curator Liz Chege.

Book To Screen case study of Glasgow-shot drama Midwinter Break (having its UK premiere at GFF26), featuring Booker Prize-nominated author Bernard MacLaverty (who adapted his own novel) and producer Guy Heeley.

Book To Screen live pitch brings together 12 talented Scottish authors and agents to pitch their un-optioned titles. Producers can get a first look at exciting new literary IP across genres, ripe for adaptation, straight from the creators themselves. Whether you're a producer searching for the next great project or a writer eager to showcase your work, this is a front-row seat to discover the next wave of literary projects with cinematic potential, showcasing inventive ideas and voices that could become tomorrow's screen hits.

Other live pitching events include the culmination of GFF's talent development projects competing for the Curzon Award (Funny Features) and cash prizes for the best short, TV series and feature film (Animatic).

Film Hub Scotland's Exhibitors' Day on Wednesday 4th March offers their Scotland-wide membership the chance to attend panels, skills sessions and a slate presentation, plus networking lunch and drinks. This event is free to attend for Film Hub Scotland members.

Samantha Bennett, Glasgow Film Festival Industry Manager, said:

"The 2026 Glasgow Film Festival Industry programme is our biggest to date, underscoring a growing international profile with delegations from France and Austria in attendance, alongside high profile executives from across the screen industries. Industry Focus is a key destination for discovering original IP, from books available for adaptation, to bold, original comedies from exciting UK talent, firmly establishing the conference as a must attend event for the screen sector."

Debbie Aitken, Head of Operations for Glasgow Film Festival, said:

"We thank our major partner Screen Scotland for their support, the Glasgow Convention Bureau in helping us to expand to five days, plus all the programme partners, sponsors and collaborators who help ensure Glasgow Film Festival remains a vibrant hub for world-class storytelling."

Sarah Smyth, International Distribution and Commercial Development Officer at Screen Scotland, said:

"GFF's industry programme has become one of the most important touchpoints for Scotland's screen sector, and the 2026 programme shows exactly why. It's ambitious, outward-looking and grounded in the strength of Glasgow's singular screen community, while bringing global industry leaders into the conversation. This is an event that goes beyond showcasing talent to actively shaping the industry's future."

The 22nd edition of Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) takes place from 25 February to 8 March 2026. The festival will host 126 films across 12 days, including 16 World, European and International premieres, 68 UK premieres, and 18 Scottish premieres, with titles from 44 countries and six continents. GFF is Scotland's leading film festival and is run by Glasgow Film, a charity which also runs Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT). The festival is made possible by support from Screen Scotland and the BFI Audience Projects Fund, both awarding National Lottery funding, and Glasgow Life, the charity which delivers culture, events and active living in Glasgow.

Photo credit: Ingrid Mur

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.