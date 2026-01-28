Robert Softley Gale to Direct Beauty and the Beast at Macrobert

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Macrobert Arts Centre is delighted to announce that award-winning theatre-maker Robert Softley Gale will direct this year’s Pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, written by Johnny McKnight.

With over twenty years’ experience as a director, performer and writer Robert is one of Scotland’s most distinguished and influential theatre artists - widely recognised for combining sharp humour and emotional intelligence, with his deep commitment to accessibility and inclusion throughout his work.

As a Fringe First Award winner, Robert’s productions have toured nationally and internationally, earning critical acclaim for their inventiveness, warmth and popular appeal.

Robert’s bold visual imagination and collaborative spirit champions performers and audiences alike, creating theatre that is playful, generous and theatrically ambitious. Beauty and the Beast will see Johnny McKnight’s celebrated writing brought to life under Robert Softley Gale’s dynamic direction, promising a Pantomime packed with heart, hilarity and inclusive festive fun for audiences of all ages.

Speaking about his appointment, Robert Softley Gale commented: “I first worked with Johnny McKnight back in 2006, teaching weekend courses at what was then RSAMD (now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland), and he truly is one of the very best Scottish theatre has to offer. To be trusted with directing one of his pantomimes is an absolute honour. I’ve spent the past two decades creating and directing theatre that’s welcoming and accessible,ensuring that the voices and stories of everyone are both represented and celebrated – something Johnny’s work does so brilliantly. I’m thrilled to bring my energy and enthusiasm for the artform to life in this way. One of my earliest memories is sitting backstage during Pantomime rehearsals while my Mum was onstage – and now, stepping into the role of Director for this year's Pantomime at Macrobert Arts Centre, feels like a full-circle moment.”

Ed Robson, Artistic Director/CEO of Macrobert Arts Centre commented: “It is my pleasure to invite Robert to direct Macrobert’s pantomime. He is one of our finest theatre directors, creating work in the very best tradition of Scottish theatre: popular, accessible and consistently entertaining. With his wicked sense of humour, I can’t wait to see what irresistible brew of theatrical magic he and Johnny conjure up this Christmas.”

