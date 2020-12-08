Staff Of King's Theatre Edinburgh Return To Celebrate The Anniversary Of Its Opening

The King's Theatre Edinburgh opened for the first time on 8 December 1906 with a performance of Cinderella, and today members of the staff gathered (safely!/at a distance) to celebrate its 114th Anniversary in the empty auditorium and to carry wonderful memories and hope into the theatre's 115th year.

2020 has been a hard year for all theatres around the country and the King's has been no different having shut its doors in March. But as 2021 comes into view the staff continue to work on plans for reopening both the King's and Festival theatres next spring and there is a renewed sense of optimism as they nurture its continuing light.

On this day annually the auditorium would be packed with families enjoying the pantomime, and the staff would be having just as much fun welcoming them and preparing to lift the curtain once the final technical and wardrobe adjustments had been made. Today each member of staff, some who have worked every Christmas pantomime season for the last 25 years, shared their panto memories.

A Crowdfunder this summer saw a huge outpouring of support for Capital Theatres' Festival Theatre and King's Theatre. There is still a long way to go to ensure that the King's is saved for the long-term but the team will put everything into ensuring the lights remain on for years to come.

