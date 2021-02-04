Scottish Ensemble Launches The Latest In Its Musical Book Club Series

Scottish Ensemble (SE) today reveal Sally Beamish as the latest classical music star to grace its Musical Book Club guest list.

Taking place on Wednesday 24 February at 7.30pm, Sally will be joined in conversation by SE violinist Cheryl Crockett with audiences tuning in at home via Zoom.

Sally, one of the UK's foremost living composers, is an active violist and pianist, and a regular collaborator with Scottish Ensemble - the group having commissioned and premiered many significant works. In this special discussion event, she will explore her compositional process and influences through a selection of her own works and the works that inspired them. SE violinist Cheryl Crockett, who has played in many of the premieres, will bring the performer's perspective.

Aimed at bringing people together to discuss powerful works of music and recapture some of the post-concert spirit that would, in more normal times, be enjoyed over post-concert drinks, each Musical Book Club attendee will receive a playlist containing recordings to be discussed on the night, along with some questions and thoughts from Sally, a week before the event.

Jenny Jamison, Chief Executive of Scottish Ensemble, said: "We are thrilled to have Sally as our guest for the eighth Scottish Ensemble Musical Book Club. These events are a great way for music lovers from around the world and from a range of backgrounds to engage with each other, the ensemble and some of the UK's most prominent musicians, while enjoying some stunning pieces of music. We all miss talking directly with people who share our interests just now, and this format allows people to do that in as intimate a setting as digital life can allow."

Next up in the Musical Book Club calendar is BBC writer and broadcaster Tom Service and Scottish Ensemble cellist Naomi Pavri who will be discussing the legendary Hungarian composer György Kurtág on Wednesday 10 March at 7.30pm.

Of Kurtág Tom Service says: "Kurtág's fragments are about musical and, above all, expressive intensification: maximising the effect and impact of every note, every gesture."

The second in this newly announced Musical Book Club lineup will also take place online via Zoom and will position György Kurtág's as one of the most unique compositional voices of the 20th century.

And finally, on Wednesday 14 April SE Artistic Director Jonathan Morton will be joined by none other than Colin Currie, a solo and chamber artist at the very peak of his powers.

Championing new music at the highest level, he is hailed as being "at the summit of percussion performance today" (Gramophone). Currie is the soloist of choice for many of today's foremost composers and conductors and he performs with the world's leading orchestras.

Together, Colin and Jonathan will reflect on music written by some of the composers with whom Colin has had long professional relationships - like Steve Reich and Sir James MacMillan - as well as composers he has premiered works for more recently - Helen Grime and Andy Akiho.