Scottish Ensemble Invites You To Join In A State Of Deep Listening

Scottish Ensemble is asking its audiences and people who may be contemporary music fans, those who practice mindfulness, or maybe even just experience seekers to join them in creating Tumbling Song, the 14th Sonic Meditation by Pauline Oliveros.

Oliveros wrote 25 Sonic Meditations between March and November 1971. They are instructions that anyone can follow, without any need for a knowledge of musical theory or technical skill. The Sonic Meditations invite you into this heightened state of Deep Listening by paying close attention to your breathing, your body and the sounds around you, and allow you to find new sounds of your own.

To take part in Sonic Meditations, visit the Scottish Ensemble website where you will hear members of the Ensemble's instruments and voices, you can then follow instructions to join them in making this Sonic Meditation a true celebration of listening and togetherness through submitting your sounds.

Those who wish to add their sound to the performance should submit their response by Wednesday 19 August after which a final mix is completed, visuals added and it goes live on the Scottish Ensemble website www.scottishensemble.co.uk

To listen, find some headphones and get comfortable and ready to immerse yourself. Explore the sound worlds and the blend between instruments and voices, the different highs and lows, the dark and light to find the mix that provokes feelings you want to inhabit and inspires you.

Jenny Jamison, Chief Executive of Scottish Ensemble said: "At a time when it is so important to find outlets for artistic expression and freedom of feeling, Scottish Ensemble has created this innovative online version of Tumbling Song to bring together people from across the world. We hope people can take a moment to themselves, as they build a global meditation, and enjoy the distinctive and special experience of playing and singing with our musicians. There's a cathartic feeling to Tumbling Song - a feeling of release - and through this Sonic Meditation we hope people feel united, no matter how far apart they are, in a musical exploration."

Daniel Pioro, Scottish Ensemble Project Lead said: "Oliveros' music, perhaps more so than the music of any other composer, feels like it would exist as happily on the top floor of MOMA, as it would in a cathedral. I would like everyone who participates in this project of ours to know that they are vital. They are not casual participants, they are the fabric of this sound artwork."

Sonic Meditations sits alongside the Musical Book Club and a new collaborative cross artform project which will be announced shortly as Scottish Ensemble's Digital Summer Season.

