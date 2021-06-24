New Stage Adaptation Of Dostoevsky's WHITE NIGHTS: A SENTIMENTAL STORY to be Presented at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Pitlochry Festival Theatre will premiere a new stage adaptation of Dostoevsky's 1848 short story, White Nights: A Sentimental Story from The Diary of a Dreamer.

From 7-10 July, Pitlochry Festival Theatre's open-air amphitheatre will première a new stage adaptation by the theatre's Artistic Director, Elizabeth Newman, of Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story, White Nights: A Sentimental Story from The Diary of a Dreamer.

Performed as a monologue by the acclaimed Scottish actor, Brian Ferguson (Black Watch, National Theatre of Scotland and Cyrano de Bergerac, Citizens Theatre and Royal Lyceum Theatre), White Nights: A Sentimental Story from The Diary of a Dreamer, explores how a kind-hearted dreamer tries to make sense of his relationships, but at the same time his sense of loneliness and alienation, as he falls in love for the first time.

Director and adaptor Elizabeth Newman said:

"As we enter the White Nights, and we are performing all our summer works outdoors this year, The Sentimental Diary of a Dreamer felt like a natural choice for Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Summer Season. I have personally loved Dostoevsky for many years: I believe his work has a truly profound impact on audiences. This piece offers romance, humour and, of course like many of Dostoevsky's works, an insight into the challenge we face as we struggle to navigate profound loneliness in this big world we live in together. I am over the moon to be making this piece with Brian Ferguson. He is an extraordinary actor with an astonishing understanding of how to make a character live for an audience. We will be making this new adaptation together in our amphitheatre and we hope to transport audiences to a truly magical place to experience this beautiful story with a wonderful dreamer."

Actor Brian Ferguson's theatre credits include Black Watch (National Theatre of Scotland); Cyrano de Bergerac (Citizens Theatre/Royal Lyceum Edinburgh); Bodies (Royal Court); A Number (Royal Lyceum Edinburgh); Hamlet (Citizens Theatre) and Earthquakes in London (National Theatre). His screen credits include the BAFTA & BIFA award-winning film Beats (Rosetta Productions); Outlander and The Spanish Princess (both Starz).

White Nights: A Sentimental Diary of a Dreamer will be performed in the open-air Amphitheatre at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 7-10 July at 7pm.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre is keeping things flexible so audiences can too. They will honour no-hassle refunds and exchanges for any reason (including the weather!) if it is requested at least 24 hours before the performance time. So, audiences can book for summer with the confidence that if plans change, their tickets and money can too!

For tickets and further information visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com