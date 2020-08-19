New Shows Announced For Shedinburgh Fringe Festival

All shows will be broadcast via zoom every night from 7.30pm through to 5th September.

Following a shed-sational first five days SHEDINBURGH Fringe Festival has announced brand new shows to the line-up.

Multi-award winning comedian and Amazon Prime star Jayde Adams (The Ballad of Kylie Jenner's Old Face aka Serious Black Jumper) arrives in the shed on 25th August and Sophie Duker will present her bigotry-smashing comedy cabaret Wacky Racists on the 2nd September with a line-up that includes comedians Fatiha El-Ghorri, Ken Cheng and Kemah Bob. The shed will also host a double bill from comedians Ahir Shah (Dots) & Olga Koh on Friday 4th September with more events to be announced throughout the festival.

SHEDINBURGH's very own podcast is also now also available online. SHEDCAST is produced in collaboration with Scotland's most popular theatre podcast Putting It together. Every day host Brian O'Sullivan will sit down for a creative conversation post-show with performers from the festival. Already available online at shedinburgh.com are Gary McNair, Chris Thorpe and Annie George and James Rowland.

SHEDINBURGH events are proving popular across the globe with viewers beyond the UK tuning in from Australia, Canada and the USA in the last four days. The SHEDINBURGH team are also encouraging business' who continue to operate remotely to host viewing parties of the shows with their colleagues.

Full shed-ule and tickets at: www.shedinburgh.com

Tickets can also be purchased through Crowdfunder, Traverse Theatre and Soho Theatre sites on a Pay What You Can system for a minimum donation of £4. Proceeds will go to the A SHED LOAD OF FUTURE fund to support new artists to bring their work to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021.

Performances are streamed only once and will not be repeated.

