Horsecross Arts Suspends Upcoming Performances

Horsecross Arts has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances: The health and wellbeing of customers, staff and their families is our top priority.

In line with Government guidelines, and in agreement with Perth & Kinross Council, we have made the difficult decision to suspend performances and close Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre with immediate effect until we are able to reopen.

This is the responsible approach to minimise the transmission of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and ensure the safety of our staff, artists, visitors and audiences.

We are asking customers not to contact our Box Office. Anyone with a ticket for an upcoming event will be contacted in due course with any updates. Where possible, we will be rescheduling events with tickets remaining valid for any new dates.

As a charity in the arts, we are reliant on ticket sales to continue to operate. The issuing of mass refunds puts us in a precarious financial position, and we are asking customers to please bear with us as our Box Office team works through the process.

We are grateful to our customers for their ongoing loyalty and many words of support. We are navigating uncharted waters. This is unsettling for each one of us, not to mention worrying for our staff, a threat to our organisation and challenging for all those in the arts industry. Our thoughts are with everyone who is living through these immensely worrying times.

Stay safe, stay healthy, stay kind.

Nick Williams, chief executive, Horsecross Arts





