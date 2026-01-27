TWO TRIBES to be Presented At Kirkintilloch Town Hall

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kirkintilloch Town Hall is preparing to welcome the big-hearted, feel-good play, Two Tribes, set in the heart of Glasgow's East End in the 1980s.

Written by Alan Brady, 'Two Tribes' is a humorous and poignant snapshot of a working-class family caught between tradition, ambition and change.

At the centre of it all is Archie McCann - die-hard Celtic supporter, Elvis enthusiast and proud family man - whose world is turned upside down as his two daughters prepare to marry on the same date ... the very day of a huge Celtic-Rangers Cup Final!

With wedding plans, football rivalries and money worries colliding, Archie and his wife Rita find loyalties are tested, tempers flare and nothing quite goes to plan.

As their headstrong daughters push for futures beyond the tenements, the family must confront what really matters, and whether love, belief and belonging can survive when everyone wants something different.

Packed with sharp comedy, relatable family dynamics and moments of real warmth, 'Two Tribes' is a story about loyalty, love and the bonds that hold families together.

The play, presented by Our Time Productions, will be performed at Kirkintilloch Town Hall on Saturday 21 February 2026 - doors open at 6.30pm, starting at 7.30pm. There will be a licensed bar and an interval.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.