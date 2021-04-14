Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2021 Show Registration Set To Open in May as Fringe Player Announced

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has announced that show registration for Fringe 2021 will open on Wednesday 05 May.

Artists and venues will be able to register Fringe shows right up until the end of the festival. The Fringe's world-class programme will be available to browse and book at edfringe.com, with tickets going on sale for audiences in early summer.

As Scotland navigates its roadmap out of lockdown, much is still unknown about what the Fringe will look like this August. However, a range of scenarios are being prepared for, from socially distanced live events to digital offerings.

The Fringe Society is supporting artists and audiences to find and book work online across a range of platforms, including the brand-new Fringe Player. This online platform aims to bring some festival magic into homes across the world, while providing a secure platform for artists, companies and venues to host their shows. The platform is available to any registered 2021 Fringe show or venue to use if they wish.

Any live performance registered as part of the 2021 Fringe will be expected to adhere to public health guidance from the Scottish Government.

Audiences can search, browse and buy tickets to both online and in-person work through tickets.edfringe.com. More details on individual shows and Fringe 2021 will be available in early summer.

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said: "We're delighted to be able to open registration for 2021. Of course, we're still very much in planning mode as we await further updates from the Scottish Government, but this feels like a hugely positive step in the right direction.

"Through the work being created across the various digital platforms, including the Fringe Player, artists have a brilliant opportunity to reach audiences and communities all over the world. I look forward to seeing how our Fringe creatives use these platforms in 2021 and beyond."

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe will take place from 06 - 30 August 2021.