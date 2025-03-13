The Late Mary Jo Reston Leaves $1.25M Legacy Gift to Florida Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Studio Theatre has announced that the late Mary Jo Reston left a generous legacy gift. A devoted supporter for nearly two decades, Reston's $1.25 million bequest will help sustain FST's artistic excellence well into the future. In recognition of her incredible gift, she will be recognized as a Platinum Underwriter in perpetuity for the entirety of FST's programming, ensuring that the productions she cherished will continue to inspire audiences for years to come.

For more than 17 years, Reston was a steadfast presence at FST, regularly attending Mainstage and Cabaret performances. She held a subscription year after year and donated consistently, giving an average of $500 per season. In 2012, she further demonstrated her commitment by purchasing a brick during the Gompertz Campaign. However, she never sought recognition — she quietly gave, never drawing attention to herself or her contributions.

It was only after Reston's passing in February 2024 that FST discovered the full extent of her generosity. Without notifying the theatre, she had named FST as a beneficiary in her estate plans. Her planned legacy gift of $1 million, received in July 2024, followed by a residual gift of $250,000 in February 2025, came as an unexpected and profoundly moving tribute to the theatre she graciously championed.

“Mary Jo Reston was a steadfast supporter of Florida Studio Theatre for many years,” shared FST's Managing Director, Rebecca Hopkins. “However, this was a tremendous surprise to us. We were in awe to discover she had left us such a meaningful gift. She truly understood the mission of FST, and this gift will help us continue to serve our community for decades to come. Now every year we will remember her as she continues to have an impact on the theatre through her legacy.”

Reston led an extraordinary life as a publisher and business manager of The Vineyard Gazette in Martha's Vineyard, a role she held for 25 years alongside her then-husband. Before that, their journalism career took them around the world with The Los Angeles Times, from Moscow to London. While deeply involved in running the Gazette, Reston rarely took a byline, instead ensuring the paper thrived from behind the scenes. Her approach to philanthropy mirrored this — ever-present, dedicated, and impactful, yet never seeking public recognition.

Her planned gift to FST demonstrates an enduring trust in the theatre's mission and future. This selfless act ensures that FST will continue to educate, entertain, and inspire audiences for generations to come.

Comments