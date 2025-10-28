Sarasota Concert Association Welcomes New Board President  Charlie Berardesco

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sarasota Concert Association (SCA) has announced that Charlie Berardesco has succeeded Joy McIntyre as the organization’s board president following the Annual Meeting held on April 10, 2025. McIntyre continues to serve on the board as immediate past president.

Recent additions to the SCA board include Karen Brown, Bruce Ensinger, Trevor Johnson, and Monica Van Buskirk. Paula Rothman, chair of the nominating committee, shared that the board is “honored to welcome Charlie Berardesco as its new board president. Charlie’s years of business and legal expertise and leadership in the arts will serve us well as we continue to grow our organization in the years ahead.”

Berardesco said upon his election, “It’s an honor to be asked to serve as SCA’s next board president. I am excited to continue to build on the success of my predecessors and to support our outstanding team as we continue the work of bringing outstanding artists to the Sarasota community.”

Charles A. Berardesco previously served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), where he also held the position of Interim President and CEO. He has also held senior leadership roles at Constellation Energy and spent nearly two decades in corporate law practice. An active nonprofit leader, Berardesco has chaired and served on numerous boards in the arts, education, and advocacy sectors and has been recognized nationally for his work in corporate governance.

Karen B. Brown, Ph.D., Professor Emerita at Dominican University’s School of Information Studies, is an award-winning educator, researcher, and consultant whose national initiatives have advanced literacy and community engagement.

Bruce L. Ensinger is a music educator, conductor, and accompanist whose career spans more than three decades of teaching and performance. A Fulbright Scholar, he has directed award-winning choirs and serves on the boards of Friends of The Sarasota Ballet and Key Chorale.

Trevor Johnson, Esq., is an attorney with Williams Parker, focusing on trusts and estates, corporate law, and tax matters. A former U.S. Marine Corps captain, he commanded units in the United States and Afghanistan.

Monica Van Buskirk, Principal of Monica Consults, provides marketing, branding, and fundraising services for Sarasota nonprofits. She previously served as President and CEO of the Van Wezel Foundation from 2012 to 2019, leading the organization to record growth and multiple awards.

About the Sarasota Concert Association

The Sarasota Concert Association (SCA) is a nonprofit organization that fosters appreciation for world-class classical music through two concert series: the Great Performers Series, featuring internationally renowned orchestras, recitalists, and chamber groups, and Music Matinees, which spotlight outstanding regional artists in free community performances. Now in its 81st season, SCA also presents special events throughout the region. Visit SCAsarasota.org for more information.