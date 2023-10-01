Lynne Bernfield's BASHERT to Return in November

The performance is scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 7:30.

By: Oct. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Lynne Bernfield's BASHERT to Return in November

Players Centre for Performing Arts will present BASHERT – SOME THINGS ARE MEANT TO BE, written and performed by Lynne Bernfield on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 7:30. The production is directed by Sharon Ohrenstein, with Musical Direction by Tom Pizzi.

Bashert is an original musical about the surprising, unexpected, even impossible events which occur in our lives: the ironic way two lovers meet, the implausible way a performer's career gets started, and how, against all odds, a dream/wish came true.

Audiences leave the theater uplifted, optimistic and eagerly sharing their  Bashert stories.

Performances will be held at Players Centre for Performing Arts - 3501 S Tamiami Trail Suite 1130                                               

Tickets $36.00         

Phone: 941-365-2494 (from 10:00-5:00)

                                        



RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
Tickets on Sale For Creative Liberties GAZE & GRAZE Photo
Tickets on Sale For Creative Liberties' GAZE & GRAZE

Limited tickets are on sale now for Gaze & Graze, a progressive dinner and gallery tour, Friday, October 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. Learn more about the event and find out how to get tickets here!

2
EnsembleNewSRQs Season Opens With BEYOND THE VEIL On October 23 Photo
EnsembleNewSRQ's Season Opens With BEYOND THE VEIL On October 23

ensembleNEWSRQ (enSRQ), the innovative chamber music ensemble, opens its eighth season with “Beyond the Veil,” an ethereal glimpse into the world beyond, with haunting works for string quartet and piano from some of the brightest new voices in music.

3
Sarasota Orchestra Performs STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT in October Photo
Sarasota Orchestra Performs STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT in October

Sarasota Orchestra will present Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert featuring a screening of the complete film with Oscar-winning composer John Williams’ musical score performed live to film. The concert will be led by conductor Susie Seiter. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Florida Studio Theatre Improv Announces Fall Season Lineup Photo
Florida Studio Theatre Improv Announces Fall Season Lineup

FST Improv announces its fall season lineup featuring performances such as 'Out of Bounds,' 'It's A Blunderful Life,' and 'To Die For.' Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! Video
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents: Out of Bounds
BOWNE'S LAB (10/07-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Troubadour
Florida Studio Theatre (4/03-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Power of Peanut Butter & Other Winning Plays
Florida Studio Theatre (3/30-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Manatee Performing Arts Center (10/19-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Red Riding Hood
Florida Studio Theatre (1/07-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Flip Side
Florida Studio Theatre (2/07-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Take It to the Limit
Florida Studio Theatre (11/29-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Deck the Halls
Florida Studio Theatre (11/25-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Loves Me
Manatee Performing Arts Center (11/30-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Judith
Urbanite Theater (1/05-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You