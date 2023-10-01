Lynne Bernfield's BASHERT to Return in November

The performance is scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 7:30.
Players Centre for Performing Arts will present BASHERT – SOME THINGS ARE MEANT TO BE, written and performed by Lynne Bernfield on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 7:30. The production is directed by Sharon Ohrenstein, with Musical Direction by Tom Pizzi.
Bashert is an original musical about the surprising, unexpected, even impossible events which occur in our lives: the ironic way two lovers meet, the implausible way a performer's career gets started, and how, against all odds, a dream/wish came true.
Audiences leave the theater uplifted, optimistic and eagerly sharing their Bashert stories.
Performances will be held at Players Centre for Performing Arts - 3501 S Tamiami Trail Suite 1130
Tickets $36.00
Phone: 941-365-2494 (from 10:00-5:00)
