Lynne Bernfield's BASHERT to Return in November

Players Centre for Performing Arts will present BASHERT – SOME THINGS ARE MEANT TO BE, written and performed by Lynne Bernfield on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 7:30. The production is directed by Sharon Ohrenstein, with Musical Direction by Tom Pizzi.

Bashert is an original musical about the surprising, unexpected, even impossible events which occur in our lives: the ironic way two lovers meet, the implausible way a performer's career gets started, and how, against all odds, a dream/wish came true.

Audiences leave the theater uplifted, optimistic and eagerly sharing their Bashert stories.

Performances will be held at Players Centre for Performing Arts - 3501 S Tamiami Trail Suite 1130

Tickets $36.00

Phone: 941-365-2494 (from 10:00-5:00)