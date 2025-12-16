Review: FROZEN at Manatee Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manatee Performing Arts Center’s production of Frozen under the direction of Rick Kerby, is a theatrical delight that captures the heart, spectacle, and magic that have made this story a modern classic. From its cinematic origins to its Broadway evolution, Frozen has always relied on technical wizardry to support its emotional core, and this production rises impressively to that challenge, delivering moments that genuinely feel enchanting—especially fitting for the holiday season.

Originally released by Disney in 2013, Frozen quickly became a cultural phenomenon, celebrated for its powerful themes of sisterhood, self-acceptance, and love that defies convention. The animated film’s success led to its Broadway adaptation in 2018, where the story was expanded with new songs, richer character development, and bold theatrical effects designed to translate animation into live performance. Manatee Performing Arts Center’s staging honors both versions, blending the familiarity of the film with the grandeur and intimacy of live theater.

The musical follows royal sisters Elsa and Anna of Arendelle. Elsa, born with magical ice powers, struggles to control her abilities and hides herself away after accidentally injuring Anna as a child. On Elsa’s coronation day, her powers are revealed, plunging the kingdom into eternal winter and forcing her into isolation. Determined to bring her sister home, Anna embarks on a perilous journey with rugged ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and the lovable snowman Olaf. Along the way, Anna learns that true love is not always romantic, and Elsa ultimately discovers that love—not fear—is the key to controlling her powers. The story builds to a visually stunning finale in which sacrifice, sisterly devotion, and acceptance thaw both the kingdom and Elsa’s heart.

Technically, this production truly shines. The iconic Elsa dress change during “Let It Go” is executed with breathtaking precision, earning an audible gasp from the audience. In a matter of seconds, Elsa sheds her royal restraint and steps into her shimmering ice gown, a moment that feels as triumphant and transformative as it should. Equally impressive is the climactic ice freeze at the end of the show, which uses lighting, projection, and stagecraft to create a frozen tableau that feels both dramatic and emotionally resonant. Throughout the performance, falling snow blankets the stage and audience alike, creating an immersive winter wonderland that never loses its charm.

A standout element of this production is the use of homemade puppets for Sven and Olaf. These puppets are not merely novelties; they are thoughtfully designed and skillfully operated, allowing the characters to feel expressive and alive. Sven’s physicality is playful and endearing, while Olaf’s puppet captures his innocence, optimism, and comedic timing perfectly. The visible artistry behind the puppets adds a layer of theatrical magic, reminding the audience of the creativity and craftsmanship at the heart of live performance.

The ensemble deserves special praise for the energy and joy they bring to the stage. From bustling townspeople to icy spirits, the cast moves the story forward with enthusiasm and precision. Their collective energy keeps the pacing lively and the world of Arendelle vibrant, reinforcing the sense that this is a community affected—and ultimately healed—by Elsa’s journey.

Manatee Performing Arts Center’s Frozen is a visually stunning, technically impressive, and joy-filled production that captures the spirit of the beloved musical. With its dazzling effects, creative puppetry, and spirited ensemble, it offers audiences a warm-hearted escape into a snowy fairy tale. It is, without question, a perfect show to experience this holiday season.

The production runs through December 21. Tickets and more information can be found at https://www.manateeperformingartscenter.com/

Photo Credit: Diane Broda

