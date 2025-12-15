Florida Studio Theatre Reveals A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN and More for 2026 Stage III Series

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced its 2026 Stage III Series, a three-production lineup exploring themes of personal endurance, historical reflection, and cultural defiance.

The series will include EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND by Richard Hellesen, GRANDMA GATEWOOD TOOK A WALK by Catherine Bush, and A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin, featuring music and lyrics by Janis Joplin with a book by Randy Johnson.

The Stage III Series opens with the Florida premiere of EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND, a solo work examining Dwight D. Eisenhower beyond his public image, focusing on leadership, responsibility, and personal doubt during a pivotal moment in American history.

Following in February, GRANDMA GATEWOOD TOOK A WALK will also receive its Florida premiere, telling the true story of Emma “Grandma” Gatewood, who became the first woman to hike the Appalachian Trail alone, beginning her journey later in life with minimal supplies and unwavering determination.

The series concludes with A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin, a Tony-nominated musical celebration of the legendary singer’s life and music, featuring songs such as “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” alongside tributes to artists who influenced her work, including Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James.

FST Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins said the Stage III lineup reflects the company’s mission to create theatre that challenges audiences while remaining engaging and accessible.

Subscriptions for the 2026 Stage III Series are now available, with packages starting at $49. Tickets can be purchased at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office. The Stage III Series is made possible in part by the Shubert Foundation.

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND

By Richard Hellesen

Florida Premiere

January 7 – January 30, 2026

History remembers the general. This play introduces the man. The solo drama offers an intimate portrait of Dwight D. Eisenhower as he reflects on leadership, legacy, and the weight of responsibility during his presidency.

GRANDMA GATEWOOD TOOK A WALK

By Catherine Bush

Florida Premiere

February 4 – February 27, 2026

Emma “Grandma” Gatewood told her family she was “going for a walk,” leaving out that her journey would span more than 2,000 miles across 14 states. This production follows her historic solo hike of the Appalachian Trail and celebrates resilience and independence at any age.

A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin

Music and Lyrics by Janis Joplin

Book by Randy Johnson

March 11 – March 26, 2026

This music-driven production celebrates the life and legacy of Janis Joplin, featuring her iconic songs and the artists who inspired her. The Tony-nominated show examines Joplin’s impact on music and culture through performance and storytelling.

