Town Hall Theatre Co. Announces Next FRONT PORCH PRESENTS

This exciting quarterly collaboration brings together local musicians and performers for a showcase of talent that is both entertaining and inspiring.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Finalists/Semifinalists Revealed For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival Photo 3 Finalists/Semifinalists Revealed For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at A.C.T. Geary Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at A.C.T. Geary Theatre

Town Hall Theatre Co. Announces Next FRONT PORCH PRESENTS

Town Hall Theatre Co. Announces Next FRONT PORCH PRESENTS

Front Porch has partnered with Town Hall Theatre Co in Lafayette to offer a new series called Front Porch Presents.

This exciting quarterly collaboration brings together local musicians and performers for a showcase of talent that is both entertaining and inspiring. The first Front Porch Presents took place on April 7, 2023, at the Town Hall Theatre1. The event was a big success, and now a second one-night only Folk Music Showcase will happen at Town Hall Theatre on Friday, July 7th at 7pm.

Front Porch Presents, is a product of Front Porch Open Mic. The idea for Front Porch Open Mic came about when the Hursts noticed a lack of opportunities for local musicians to perform in a supportive and inclusive environment. They decided to create a space where people could come together and share their love of music, regardless of their background or experience level. The name "Front Porch" reflects the informal and intimate vibe of the event, which takes place in the Hursts' own front yard.

If you're looking for a cozy and welcoming spot to share your music or simply enjoy some live performances, Front Porch Open Mic in Lafayette, CA might be just the place for you. Founded by country music bandmates Austin and Andree Hurst, this event offers a laid-back and friendly atmosphere where musicians of all levels and genres can come together and showcase their talents. Front Porch Open Mic is held on a regular basis, with upcoming events listed on their website1. The Hursts believe that music has the power to bring people together and create positive change in the world. By providing a space for local musicians to connect and share their art, they hope to inspire others to do the same.

Established in 1944 as the Dramateurs, Town Hall Theatre Company is the oldest continuously active theatre in Contra Costa County. Town Hall Theatre (THT) was awarded Best Theatre Troupe 2016 by Diablo Magazine, Best of The East Bay, and is the past recipient of numerous Shellie Awards, and Theatre Bay Area Awards. THT is also home to an extensive children's educational program, twice voted the Best Children's Theatre Company by Bay Area Parent Magazine. THT's home is the historic Town Hall Theatre building located at 3535 School Street in Lafayette which is owned by the Lafayette Improvement Association (LIA).




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Solo Opera to Present The West Coast Premiere of THE THREE FEATHERS in September Photo
Solo Opera to Present The West Coast Premiere of THE THREE FEATHERS in September

Solo Opera will produce their largest, most ambitious opera to date, The Three Feathers, with music by award winning composer, Lori Laitman and libretto by former CA poet laureate, Dana Gioia. This family friendly 85-minute show will be sung in English and run Sept. 8 and 10, 2023 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in the 785 seat Hofmann Theater.

2
Festival Opera to Present OPERA IN THE PARK Concert This Month Photo
Festival Opera to Present OPERA IN THE PARK Concert This Month

Festival Opera will return to the beautiful setting of Orinda Community Park on Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m., with the 13th Annual Opera in the Park concert. Free and ample lawn seating will await attendees along with a selection of food and wine trucks to enable their summer repast al fresco.

3
Great Star Theater to Present CHINATOWN DRAGON Beginning in July Photo
Great Star Theater to Present CHINATOWN DRAGON Beginning in July

The Great Star Theater in San Francisco has announced the production of Chinatown Dragon, running for 7 weeks from July 7th to August 20th, 2023.

4
Tony-Winning Musical AVENUE Q Announced At TwiningVine Winery Photo
Tony-Winning Musical AVENUE Q Announced At TwiningVine Winery

Plethos Productions Presents Avenue Q. Filled with gut-busting humor and a delightfully catchy score, not to mention puppets, Avenue Q is truly a marvel of the stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# IN THE EVENING BY THE MOONLIGHT
Lorraine Hansberry Theatre (6/15-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Taming of the Shrew
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/09-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BANANAS!
Circus Bella (6/08-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Best of Enemies" (NT Live)
Hammer Theatre Center (6/14-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiesta Cultural
Lesher Center for the Arts (6/20-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Three Feathers
Lesher Center for the Arts (9/08-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org
UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org (4/03-2/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tosca
Cinnabar Theater (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madame Tussauds Singapore Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Loves Me
Gateway Theater (6/10-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You