Photo Flash: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's THE OLDEST LIVING CATER WAITER

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon presents the final production of the 2018-2019 season, Michael Patrick Gaffney's original one-man show THE OLDEST LIVING CATER WAITER.

Written and Performed by Gaffney and directed by Ken Sonkin, THE OLDEST LIVING CATER WAITER runs thru July 13, 2019 at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets range from $20 - $45 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

Hungry for some great theater? Longtime Moonie Michael Patrick Gaffney's original one-man show, THE OLDEST LIVING CATER WAITER, offers up delicious insights into his complicated and hilarious careers as both a professional actor and a high-end waiter to the stars. Gaffney cooks up numerous characters from his past with just the right amount of sauciness, Shakespeare, and a soupçon of self-discovery. Come celebrate one man's journey of a life in the theater.

Get a first look at Gaffney in action below!



