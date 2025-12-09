UNSCRIPTED: GOOD WRITING— AN EVENING WITH ANNE LAMOTT & NEAL ALLEN is Coming to the Curran Theatre

BroadwaySF will present Unscripted: Good Writing — An Evening with Anne Lamott & Neal Allen—the next installment in BroadwaySF’s Unscripted series, taking place on Tuesday, March 17 at 7 PM at BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre.



Join beloved author Anne Lamott and writer–speaker Neal Allen for a warm, funny, and insight-packed evening celebrating their forthcoming collaborative book, Good Writing: How to Improve Your Sentences (publishing March 17, 2026). Appearing together onstage, the married co-authors will dive into the heart of what they call “the 36 ways to turn a worthy sentence into a memorable one,” sharing the origins of their ideas, the joys and perils of co-writing as a couple, and the art of crafting language that truly lands with readers.

In conversation, Neal—drawing on his years in journalism, corporate communication, and coaching—will unpack the essential rules he developed over decades: favoring strong verbs, trimming the dull bits, twisting clichés until they gleam, and honoring the reader’s time and curiosity. Anne, the beloved and bestselling author of Bird by Bird and many other modern classics, will offer her signature wit, tenderness, and hard-won wisdom as she responds to (and occasionally debates) her husband’s rules, adding her own vivid essays and examples on how to write sentences that sing.



Together, they’ll explore both the craft and the mindset of writing: how to finish work when life gets messy, how to trust editors, how to break the rules in service of truth, and how to tap into the senses, the self, and the world to create prose that matters.



Whether you’re just starting out or deep into a lifelong writing practice, this conversation promises to be generous, practical, and delightfully human—much like Anne and Neal themselves. Come for the inspiration; stay for the stories, the laughter, and the reminder that anyone can learn to write better, one sentence at a time.