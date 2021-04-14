LA LECHUZA to be Presented by Theatre Cultura

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

LA LECHUZA is a spooky - fun family adventure filled with Mexican folklore, family dynamics and the bravery and decency of a young Mexican-American girl. This Theatre Cultura ZOOM production is FREE or Pay What You Can! LA LECHUZA is a play that is in English with a little Spanish and is suitable for all people of all ages in all communities! Meet the actors live on ZOOM immediately following each performance! Join them for the fun! (Running time is approximately 80 minutes.)

Cast List: Salma Maria Alatorre, Salvador Benavides, Carla Gallardo, Silvia Gonzalez S., Guadalupe Angeles Larrieta, Stephanie Marquez, Jovita Molina, Michelle Navarrete, Ella Duarte-Trattner, Paris Duarte-Trattner, Adrian Torres and Sam Vegas.

DETAILS:

Venue name and address: VIA ZOOM LIVE STREAM hosted by PlayGround SF

Opening and closing dates: Opening Night; Friday, April 23 @ 7:00PM, Closing Night; Sunday, April 25 @ 7:00PM.

Days of the week and time: Friday, April 23 @ 7:00PM, Saturday, April 24 @ 2:00PM & 7:00PM, and Sunday, April 25 @ 2:00PM & 7:00PM. (Meet the actors live on ZOOM immediately following each performance!)

Ticket price: FREE or Pay What You Can (Donations kindly accepted!)

Special discounts: FREE (Select Free when reserving your ticket!)

How to buy/get tickets: https://tickets.playground-sf.org/TheatreManager/1/online?event=278

Playwright: Linda Amayo-Hassan

Director: April Ballesteros

Stage Manager: Elaina Medeiros

Assistant Stage Manager: Daisy Acosta-Campos

Poster and ZOOM Backgrounds: J. Alex

Sound Design: Cesar Zavala, Caleb Lafcadio