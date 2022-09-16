Friends Of The Historic Campbell Heritage Theatre Seeking New Board Members

Friends of the Heritage Theatre, a 501(c )(3) non-profit organization dedicated to community awareness, community access, and fundraising on behalf of the historic performing arts venue in the heart of Campbell, is launching a search for new Board Members as the theatre reopens to live performances.

Residence in the city of Campbell is not required to serve on the board. FOHT Board President Samantha Ince added, "Our board members are passionate about the arts, the City of Campbell, and the success of the Campbell Heritage Theatre. Prior board experience is welcome but not required, and this is a great opportunity to actively engage with and support the theatre and surrounding community."

The goals of the organization are:

To promote the use of the Campbell Heritage Theatre as a performing arts venue.

To ensure that the Heritage Theatre is a resource for activities to benefit youth, and to benefit cultural enrichment for all residents of Campbell and Silicon Valley.

To raise funds to preserve, benefit, and support the use of the theatre as a vehicle to promote downtown Campbell and the cultural growth of the community.

To support the ongoing operation of the Heritage Theatre as a performing arts venue.

To educate the community as to the history of the Heritage Theatre and the historical significance of the building.

For more information about Friends of the Heritage Theatre or to learn more about becoming a member of the Board of Directors, please email foththeatre@gmail.com or send a letter with your contact information to Friends of the Heritage Theatre, P.O. Box 175, Campbell, CA 95008-0175.

A brief history of The Campbell Heritage Theatre:

The Campbell Heritage Theatre, designed by famed architect William H. Weeks, opened in 1938 as the Campbell High School Auditorium. The theater features open grillwork on the arched front windows, and colorful, hand-painted decorative tiles as embellishments. The High School was closed in 1980 and the site was turned over to the City of Campbell. The theater was shut down in 1982 due to structural concerns and the once great cultural resource was "dark" for 20 years.

Threatened with demolition, a group of committed community volunteers formed Friends of the Heritage Theatre (FOHT) dedicated to the restoration and preservation of the historic performance space. The renovated venue is 20,229 square feet and seats 800 patrons. Now 84 years old, the fully restored and renovated Heritage Theatre features state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. The Grand Opening Gala on February 14th 2004 featured Tommy Tune and the Manhattan Rhythm Kings and a champagne reception. It now hosts a year-round season of events which tens of thousands of people attend annually. The Friends of the Heritage Theatre is still working diligently to improve, protect and promote this cultural treasure.