IMPROV AND A MOVIE and More Set for BATS Improv 40th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BATS Improv, San Francisco’s vibrant nonprofit organization dedicated to the art of improvised theatre, will celebrate their milestone 40th anniversary season with a lineup of original productions and returning hits across January, February, and March 2026.



Kicking off the anniversary season is the returning fan favorite, Improv and a Movie (January 10, 2026). Do you love fast, laugh-out-loud improvised scenes? Or maybe a longer, more intricate improvised “movie”? Why choose? BATS presents Improv and a Movie, a night that delivers both! Enjoy a mix of playful scenes, spontaneous storytelling, and a fully improvised movie-style story all in one unforgettable show. It's a night that'll excite every improv fan! Directed by Karen Brelsford.



Next, BATS Improv joins the SF Sketchfest 2026 lineup with three productions—SF Noir: Fate Was Never Funnier, Super Scene: Five Stories Start, Only One Ends!, and Theatresports™: All-Stars!.

In an unforgettable tribute to the gritty allure of Film Noir—San Francisco style, SF Noir: Fate Was Never Funnier (January 16, 2026) is a show that turns the familiar hard-boiled cliches inside out and lines them with soft, luxurious comedy. Wise-cracking dames and doomed flies in the web, battle the big-money bad guys with high-stakes action and pulse-pounding passion in this all-improvised-one-night-explosion from the shadows. Set against the iconic fog of Fort Mason, it’s noir like you’ve never seen it before—dark, dangerous, and deliciously funny. Directed by Brian Lohmann.



Super Scene! Five Stories Start, Only One Ends (January 23, 2026) is the fast-paced, rip-roaring theatre competition where five directors create five completely improvised stories, each with a unique tone or genre. The stories unfold one scene at a time, round by round. Audiences vote by applause to determine which stories continue and which story is eliminated. In the end, only one story remains… the SUPER SCENE! Directed by Will Gutzman.



Cheer on the BATS Improv players as they go all out in a high-stakes, unscripted showdown— Theatresports™: All-Stars! (January 30, 2026). Packed with games, quick-thinking challenges, and audience participation, anything can happen. BATS carries on the world-famous Theatresports™ tradition at SF Sketchfest, bringing the laughter, energy, and nonstop surprises that have thrilled audiences from Melbourne to Oslo. You never know who might drop in to join the fun, so don’t miss it! Directed by Jerry Ruoti.



In February, BATS Improv will present Snowed In: A Comedy (February 7, 2026 and February 14, 2026). Snowstorm outside, pandemonium inside! Watch as romance, rivalry, and a flurry of misunderstandings turn one cozy lodge into a blizzard of laughs. Directed by Jerry Ruoti.

Next, BATS will present House of the Flying Bat: Improvised Kung Fu (February 21, 2026 and February 28, 2026). Enter the mystical, made-up world of an ancient China where kung fu rules. Inspired by wuxia movies like House of Flying Daggers and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, our cast will bring to life a fully improvised kung fu movie. Once a title from the audience is chosen, the fighting begins! Directed by Derek Yee.



Part improv show and part reality show, The Saboteur: Five Improvisers. Zero Trust. (March 7, 2026 and March 14, 2026) asks you to identify the improviser who is an undercover secret agent working to undermine the show. It is not as easy as it seems…because the secret operative improv player must not get caught! From time to time the audience becomes detective, judge, and jury — it’s your chance to guess their identity! Can you unmask The Saboteur before it’s too late? Directed by William Hall.



Witness the magic ignite as Scheherazade weaves unforeseen tales to enthrall King Shahrayar in Improvised Arabian Nights (March 21 & 28, 2026 and April 4 & 11, 2026). Whisk away on a spellbinding journey, where brand new chapters unfold in this legendary saga. BATS Improv’s talented improvisers draw inspiration from the timeless themes of the Arabian Nights, crafting enchanting narratives brimming with mystical magic, unpredictable mayhem, cunning thieves, valiant heroes, powerful djinns, and boundless love that conquers all. Directed by Basel Al-Naffouri.



BATS Improv is dedicated to the art of improvised theatre with a mission to change lives through creativity, collaboration, and joyful play. Our classes and performances are crafted to help participants understand that there are no wrong choices in improv—only possibilities waiting to be discovered. This philosophy fosters a supportive environment that encourages individuals to take risks without fear of judgment, empowering them to step outside their comfort zones and enhance their confidence both on stage and in everyday life. At BATS, we believe that by embracing mistakes, we cultivate a community that values creativity and innovation, making improv not just an art form but a transformative experience for everyone involved.



San Francisco / Bay Area Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. URINETOWN (Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble) 16.9% of votes 2. THE DAY THE SKY TURNED ORANGE (San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company / Z Space) 9% of votes 3. SWEENEY TODD (Cabrillo Stage) 8.6% of votes Vote Now!