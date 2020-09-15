FRINGE SNEAK PEEK Continues September 15

The SNEAK PEEK is free and available to all, including non-Facebook users.

EXIT Theatre presents the second night of FRINGE SNEAK PEEK: a Celebration of the San Francisco Fringe Festival, at 7pm Pacific time on Tuesday September 15 at www.facebook.com/exitheatre/live. The SNEAK PEEK is free and available to all, including non-Facebook users.

Tuesday's streaming show will feature interviews and performances by Fringe performers Bradley Paterson ("Priest or Not a Priest"), Jaye and Karene Vocque ("Simulated Hypothesis"), Koorosh Ostowari ("Grandma's Million Dollar Scheme"), Bob Hess and Sally Vahle ("Dear Donald/Dear Hillary ("Their Secret Correspondence") and Edward Lebowitz ("Dave, Muhammad and I At the Americana Hotel"). The night will also celebrate past "Best of Fringe" winners Steven Paterson and John Sowle ("Beauty") and Sha Sha Higby ("Paper Wings").



EXIT Theatre created the streaming FRINGE SNEAK PEEK when the Covid pandemic forced the postponement of the 29th annual San Francisco Fringe Festival. The SF Fringe is the premiere Bay Area theater festival for indie theater artists and has presented over 1,000 independent theater companies since 1983.



After the Tuesday 7pm show, the FRINGE SNEAK PEEK will continue with live shows at 7pm Thursday September 17, 7pm Friday September 18, and 7pm Saturday September 19. After premiering, all shows will be available for free on www.facebook.com/exittheatresf/live until the end of September 2020.

