Berkeley Repertory Theatre Announces Two Limited-Engagement Special Events

Today, Berkeley Repertory Theatre announced two upcoming limited-engagement special events-Emmy Award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael's latest show, Ari told me I lack focus; and The Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics production of Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, by Clark Young and Derek Goldman, directed by Derek Goldman, and featuring Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee David Strathairn.

Tickets for both engagements are on sale beginning Wednesday, September 21 at noon PDT and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue-Sun, noon-7 p.m.).



"These two productions, while wildly different in tone and subject matter, each feature virtuosic solo performances by extraordinary artists," said Berkeley Rep's Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. "We are thrilled our audiences will have the opportunity to experience these two masters of their craft live on our stage."



In November, Emmy Award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael presents his observational and insightful humor in his latest show, Ari told me I lack focus. He picked up a 2022 primetime Emmy Award for his third special, Rothaniel, where he famously comes out to the audience and recounts the reaction of his religious Southern family. Earning critical acclaim for its humor and riveting storytelling, the genre-breaking Rothaniel set Jerrod Carmichael on a new trajectory-see what he comes up with next at his Berkeley Rep debut!



This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.



Performances of Ari told me I lack focus will take place at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre (2025 Addison St., Berkeley) for 10 performances only beginning Tuesday, November 8 and running through Sunday, November 13.



In December, Berkeley Rep will present The Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics production of Clark Young and Derek Goldman's acclaimed production, Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski. In this tour-de-force performance, Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck, Nomadland, and Lincoln) portrays the Polish World War II hero and Holocaust witness Jan Karski, who risked his life to carry his report of the Warsaw ghetto from war-torn Poland to the Allied Nations and the Oval Office only to be met with inaction and disbelief. Strathairn captures the remarkable life of this self-described "insignificant, little man" and his story of moral courage and individual responsibility. Hailed as "gripping" (The Washington Post), Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski comes to Berkeley from an off-Broadway run at Theatre for a New Audience, having previously received acclaim at Shakespeare Theatre Company and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.; Chicago Shakespeare Theater; in Bilbao, Spain; and in London at the 75th Anniversary Commemoration of the Liberation of Auschwitz.



Performances of Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski will take place at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre (2025 Addison St., Berkeley) beginning Friday, December 2 and running through Sunday, December 18, 2022. A student matinee performance will be held on Tuesday, December 6 at noon. For information on Berkeley Rep's student matinee program, visit: berkeleyrep.org/school-of-theatre/educators/at-the-theatre/. Press night will be held on Saturday, December 3 at 8 p.m.



Berkeley Rep recognizes the generous support of BART and Peet's Coffee, Berkeley Rep's official season sponsors. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to recognize the support at the season sponsor level of Stephen and Susan Chamberlin, Bruce Golden and Michelle Mercer, Frances Hellman and Warren Breslau, Wayne Jordan and Quinn Delaney, Gisele and Kenneth F. Miller, Jack & Betty Schafer, and The Strauch Kulhanjian Family.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as its adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. Over 5.5 million people have enjoyed nearly 500 shows at Berkeley Rep, which have gone on to win six Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, one Pulitzer Prize, and many other honors. Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. To formalize, enhance, and expand the processes by which Berkeley Rep makes theatre, The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work was launched in 2012. The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre engages and educates some 20,000 people a year and helps build the audiences of tomorrow with its nationally recognized teen programs. Berkeley Rep's bustling facilities - which also include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley - are helping revitalize a renowned city. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org.



Founded in 2012 as a joint initiative of Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service and Department of Performing Arts, The Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics humanizes global politics through performance. With highly visible original productions, partnerships and initiatives, The Lab cultivates a distinctive global community of collaborators that includes students, emerging and established artists, educators, policy leaders and activists. Our work harnesses narrative, memory and acts of witnessing with the aim of sparking transformation and change. globallab.georgetown.edu/.